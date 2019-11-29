comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Beta 3 update with December security patch rolling out

Thee update carries build number N97*FXXU1ZSKN and weighs around 397MB. It includes a number of bug fixes along with the latest December 2019 Android security patch.

  Published: November 29, 2019 12:48 PM IST
Samsung has started rolling out the third Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy Note 10 series. The update by Samsung’s OneUI Beta program team is being rolled out to Note 10 devices in India at present. We have also received it on our Galaxy Note 10+. Thee update carries build number N97*FXXU1ZSKN and weighs around 397MB. It includes a number of bug fixes along with the latest December 2019 Android security patch.

The long list of bug fixes in the latest Android 10 Beta 3 for Galaxy Note 10+ notes issues like continuous phone restarts with a “blackened and blinking” screen, limiting “the clock step by step depending on temperature”, disconnection issue when using Bluetooth headsets, failure to display SD card files in the My Files app, and more are fixed in the third beta, first reported by Sammobile.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

To download the latest beta update, you will either be prompted to download the update automatically via a push notification, just like every other OTA update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to Settings -> Software updates -> Download and install.

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to launch a Lite variant of the Galaxy Note 10 next month. So far reports have suggested Europe and India launch only. Last in the series, we recently saw a special Galaxy Note10+ with Star Wars marketing name for the United States. It will be available for $1,299.99 (approximately Rs 93,500) in limited quantities by Amazon, select Best Buy stores, select Microsoft stores, Samsung.com and the Samsung Experience Stores in the US starting December 13. Samsung notes that the same will be available in select additional markets from December 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition specifications

The Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition will come with 6.8-inch Dynamic OLED display with a QHD+ (1,440 x 3,040 pixels) resolution. The display will also support HDR10+ along while sporting Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. It will be powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC or Snapdragon 855 Plus depending on your country. Samsung will also add up to 12GB RAM along with up to 512GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Talking about the camera, the device will come with a 12-megapixel primary camera with a three-step aperture. This will be the first smartphone in the market to feature a three-step aperture. Buyers will be able to shoot images on either f/1.5, f/1.8, or f/2.4 aperture. Samsung has also added a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with f/2.1 aperture. The third camera of the device features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Moving to the front, the device will offer a 10-megapixel sensor for selfies. It will be powered by 4,300mAh battery along with support for 45W fast charging. The device will also support 20W fast wireless charging. Other features include an ultrasound-based under-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 rating and a dedicated ToF sensor on the back.

  Published Date: November 29, 2019 12:48 PM IST

