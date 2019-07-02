Samsung has officially confirmed ‘Galaxy Note 10‘ launch date for August 7. The company will be hosting Galaxy Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This is the same venue where it unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 last year. The event will kick off at 4:00PM ET, which will be 1:30AM for India on August 8. There are a lot of rumors and leaks around the most-anticipated Galaxy Note flagship. Here’s everything that has been leaked so far.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 variants

According to leaks, Samsung might launch three Galaxy Note variants this year. It is being rumored that apart from standard Galaxy Note 10, the smartphone giant could unveil a larger model, dubbed Galaxy Note 10 Pro or the Galaxy Note 10+. It is also likely that similar to Galaxy S10 5G model, Samsung might bring in the Galaxy Note 10 5G on August 7.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

Some of the leaks and alleged hands-on images may have revealed the Galaxy Note 10 design in its full glory. The renders show a single punch hole camera aligned at the center top of display. There will be no earpiece, and it is rumored to use the ‘on screen sound’ technology.

Even Samsung seems to have confirmed the punch-hole camera display with its invite teaser. A teaser video showed off an all-new S Pen stylus revolving around a single camera lens, depicting an exclamation mark. It clearly hints at the Infinity-O Display panel. At the back, the Galaxy Note 10 is said to sport a vertically aligned triple-camera setup, whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to feature four cameras. The previous render images revealed bottom of the smartphone with the S Pen stylus, single speaker and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The top half might also have an IR blaster.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features, specifications

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy Note 10 Pro or Galaxy Note 10+ could have a 6.75-inch display. All the variants are likely to offer Qualcomm’s latest 7nm Snapdragon 855 chipset internationally. The India variants could include Exynos 9825 SoC.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

There is not much information on the RAM and storage variants so far, but it is speculated that the Galaxy Note 10 series will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Most likely, Samsung will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card expansion. The Galaxy Note 10‘s camera might feature f/1.5 – f/1.8 – f/2.4 variable aperture. We can also expect 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, which Samsung released recently, and 25W fast charging like the Galaxy A70.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price – Chipset Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch QHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP Battery 4,500mAh

