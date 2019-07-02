comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is coming: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launching on August 7: Everything we know so far
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launching on August 7: Everything we know so far

News

It is being rumored that apart from standard Galaxy Note 10 model, the smartphone giant could unveil a larger model as the Galaxy Note 10 Pro or the Galaxy Note 10+. It is also likely that similar to Galaxy S10 5G model, Samsung might bring in the Galaxy Note 10 5G on August 7.

  • Published: July 2, 2019 5:58 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 case render leak

Samsung has officially confirmed ‘Galaxy Note 10‘ launch date for August 7. The company will be hosting Galaxy Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This is the same venue where it unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 last year. The event will kick off at 4:00PM ET, which will be 1:30AM for India on August 8. There are a lot of rumors and leaks around the most-anticipated Galaxy Note flagship. Here’s everything that has been leaked so far.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 variants

According to leaks, Samsung might launch three Galaxy Note variants this year. It is being rumored that apart from standard Galaxy Note 10, the smartphone giant could unveil a larger model, dubbed Galaxy Note 10 Pro or the Galaxy Note 10+. It is also likely that similar to Galaxy S10 5G model, Samsung might bring in the Galaxy Note 10 5G on August 7.

Samsung out-folding smartphone to launch before Huawei Mate X; mass production reportedly started

Also Read

Samsung out-folding smartphone to launch before Huawei Mate X; mass production reportedly started

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

Some of the leaks and alleged hands-on images may have revealed the Galaxy Note 10 design in its full glory. The renders show a single punch hole camera aligned at the center top of display. There will be no earpiece, and it is rumored to use the ‘on screen sound’ technology.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10Even Samsung seems to have confirmed the punch-hole camera display with its invite teaser. A teaser video showed off an all-new S Pen stylus revolving around a single camera lens, depicting an exclamation mark. It clearly hints at the Infinity-O Display panel. At the back, the Galaxy Note 10 is said to sport a vertically aligned triple-camera setup, whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to feature four cameras. The previous render images revealed bottom of the smartphone with the S Pen stylus, single speaker and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The top half might also have an IR blaster.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ hands-on images leaked showing new design

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ hands-on images leaked showing new design

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features, specifications

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy Note 10 Pro or Galaxy Note 10+ could have a 6.75-inch display. All the variants are likely to offer Qualcomm’s latest 7nm Snapdragon 855 chipset internationally. The India variants could include Exynos 9825 SoC.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

There is not much information on the RAM and storage variants so far, but it is speculated that the Galaxy Note 10 series will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Most likely, Samsung will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card expansion. The Galaxy Note 10‘s camera might feature f/1.5 – f/1.8 – f/2.4 variable aperture. We can also expect 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, which Samsung released recently, and 25W fast charging like the Galaxy A70.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Price
Chipset Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch QHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

67900

Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: July 2, 2019 5:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199
thumb-img
News
TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China
thumb-img
News
Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet
thumb-img
News
LG G8S ThinQ launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects

WhatsApp to add a new shortcut to its Android app soon

News

WhatsApp to add a new shortcut to its Android app soon

Google Pixel smartphones gets July security patch

News

Google Pixel smartphones gets July security patch

How to register for the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

Gaming

How to register for the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects

WhatsApp to add a new shortcut to its Android app soon

Google Pixel smartphones gets July security patch

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets 6GB/64GB model in India: Price, sale date

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects
Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet

News

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet
Samsung Galaxy A80 India launch plans revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 India launch plans revealed
Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7 confirmed

News

Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7 confirmed

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro का 6GB रैम और 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

TikTok ने Congress MP Shashi Tharoor के दावे का किया खंडन, चीन नहीं भेजा जा रहा है इंडियन यूजर्स का डाटा

शाओमी ने 1,199 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किया Mi Truck Builder

AnTuTu टॉप 10 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन June 2019 लिस्ट में OnePlus 7 ने Redmi K20 Pro को पछाड़ा

Shinco ने 23,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किया 49 इंच का स्मार्ट टीवी

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects
WhatsApp to add a new shortcut to its Android app soon

News

WhatsApp to add a new shortcut to its Android app soon
Google Pixel smartphones gets July security patch

News

Google Pixel smartphones gets July security patch
Redmi Note 7 Pro gets 6GB/64GB model in India: Price, sale date

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets 6GB/64GB model in India: Price, sale date