Samsung Galaxy Note 10 camera may feature a three-stage variable aperture

The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 will get a major camera upgrade. The camera might feature three-stage f/1.5 – f/1.8 – f/2.4 variable aperture.

  Published: June 21, 2019 7:14 AM IST
Samsung is said to launch Galaxy Note 10 series smartphones on August 7 in New York. Earlier today, it was reported that the device could offer a Sound on Display (SoD) tech to omit a traditional earpiece. Now, a fresh report hint that the Galaxy Note 10 will get a major camera upgrade. Last year, Samsung offered new shooting option for budding photographers with dual aperture inside Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy S9 could switch between the largest/widest apertures – f/1.5 – f/2.4. Now, the company is reportedly planning to up the kick things up a notch with three-stage variable aperture. Apparently, the Galaxy Note 10‘s camera might feature f/1.5 – f/1.8 – f/2.4 variable aperture, Ice Universe reports. Additionally, two of those are the same that we have witness on previous Samsung devices with variable aperture. But, of the three, the f/1.8 stage is a new one.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected specs, features

Besides, the Galaxy Note 10 series is expected to flaunt a hole punch display design. Samsung is widely rumored to symmetrically align the cutout in the center. A few renders also hinted that the device might just pack a single camera on the front. The leaked renders also suggested that the Galaxy Note 10 will be more compact than the “Pro” model.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Note 10 series will reportedly come with triple rear cameras. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro model is said to get an extra camera (ToF depth sensor). Samsung is expected to offer 4G and 5G models of the Galaxy Note 10 series. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro smartphone will reportedly be armed with a big 4,150mAh battery. It could offer support for 25W fast charging tech.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch set for August 7 in New York: Report

Moreover, the smartphones are likely to offer a new 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9825 SoC based on the region. The Galaxy Note 10 series will offer up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. It is also reported to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, which might irk a lot of Samsung fans. Furthermore, a few case renders revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may have a dedicated Bixby button at the bottom side.

