Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be unveiled globally on August 7 at an Unpacked event in New York. The company typically launches the phone a few days later in India, but it seems that Flipkart will have it on August 8. The e-commerce portal on Tuesday teased away a ‘Notify Me’ poster banner for India, noting “Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, August 8, 2019”.

In New York, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch event will kick off at 4:00PM ET, which would be 1:30AM in India. Samsung will also live stream the event on its website and official YouTube channel like every year. So far, we are assuming that since Flipkart has put up a teaser, the phone might likely go official in India on the same day. It is possible that Samsung might also start taking pre-orders of the Galaxy Note 10 from August 8 itself.

So far, there have been a lot of leaks around the Galaxy Note 10 design and specifications. Alleged hands on images, renders have revealed all the aspects of the phone in full glory. Talking about the different models, Samsung is rumored to unveil a larger model as the Galaxy Note 10 Pro or Galaxy Note 10+. The August 7 event could also bring the Galaxy Note 10 5G model. In terms of color options, it is said to come in Black, White, and Red for the smaller model. The Plus or Pro variant will reportedly be available in Black, White and Crystal Gradient finish colors.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: features, specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display, while the Galaxy Note 10 Pro or Galaxy Note 10+ could have a 6.75-inch display. All the variants are likely to offer Qualcomm’s latest 7nm Snapdragon 855 chipset internationally. The India variants could include Exynos 9825 SoC.

There is not much information on the RAM and storage variants so far, but it is speculated that the Galaxy Note 10 series will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Most likely, Samsung will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card expansion. The Galaxy Note 10‘s camera might feature f/1.5 – f/1.8 – f/2.4 variable aperture. We can also expect 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, which Samsung released recently, and 25W fast charging like the Galaxy A70. There are other set of reports suggesting that Samsung might include a 45W fast charging support for Galaxy Note 10+ or Note 10 Pro.

