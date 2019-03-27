comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons, to launch in August: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons, to launch in August: Report

News

If the latest report is to be believed, the Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung’s first smartphone to ditch physical buttons.

  • Published: March 27, 2019 11:25 AM IST
samsung galaxy note 9 review s pen

After the launch of the Galaxy S10-series, now all eyes are on Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10. We have come across some rumors that hinted about cameras, chipset, display side and more about the upcoming Note smartphone. However, today’s report claims about a radical change that we are likely to see on the new Note 10.

According to a report on ETNews (via SamMobile), the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be the company’s first flagship smartphone with a “buttonless” and “keyless” design. This means the Note 10 may lack Bixby key, power button and the volume rocker. Instead, the smartphone will use gesture or touch-based alternatives. However, there is no word on the kind of gestures or physical key alternatives Samsung will go for.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Just like the HTC U12 Plus, the Note 10 may feature pressure sensitive edges, squeezing which, one could perform various actions. Of course, replacing traditional physical keys with gesture will be a drastic change for average users, and the report mentions that the tech could first be made available on Galaxy A-series smartphones to test on mid-range before bringing it to flagship offering.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The best Galaxy before the next frontier!

Another report on The Investor claims that the Galaxy Note 10 will launch in August, which isn’t surprising, and it will likely go on sale in late August or early September. Just like the Galaxy S10 5G, the Galaxy Note 10 is also expected to come with four cameras at the back, including one ToF 3D camera.

  • Published Date: March 27, 2019 11:25 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April
News
Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April
Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month

Gaming

Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons

Samsung Galaxy A60 spotted on TENAA with detailed specifications; may feature 32-megapixel selfie camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 spotted on TENAA with detailed specifications; may feature 32-megapixel selfie camera

Apple’s upcoming truly wireless Powerbeats Pro leaks online

News

Apple’s upcoming truly wireless Powerbeats Pro leaks online

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China

Facebook launches tools to boost election engagement

Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons

Facebook and Instagram shuts down thousands of fake pages, accounts

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons
Samsung Galaxy A60 spotted on TENAA with detailed specifications; may feature 32-megapixel selfie camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 spotted on TENAA with detailed specifications; may feature 32-megapixel selfie camera
Smartphone prices in India may go up by 18% by year end: Report

News

Smartphone prices in India may go up by 18% by year end: Report
Samsung's non-exploding Galaxy Note FE gets Android Pie update

News

Samsung's non-exploding Galaxy Note FE gets Android Pie update
Samsung Galaxy A90 with a huge 6.7-inch display, faster charging rumored

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 with a huge 6.7-inch display, faster charging rumored

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर डार्क मोड जल्द होगा पेश, एंड्रॉइड बीटा पर हुआ स्पॉट

रिलायंस जियो टेस्ट कर रहा है JioGigaFiber ट्रिपल प्ले प्लान, 100Mbps स्पीड के साथ मिलेगा 100GB डाटा

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता इन-डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन यहां से खरीदें

हुवावे ने लॉन्च की दो स्मार्टवॉच, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होंगे हुवावे के लेटेस्ट फ्लैगशिप P30 और P30 Pro, अमेजन पर लाइव हुआ 'Notify Me' पेज

News

Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China
News
Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China
Facebook launches tools to boost election engagement

News

Facebook launches tools to boost election engagement
Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April

News

Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons
Facebook and Instagram shuts down thousands of fake pages, accounts

News

Facebook and Instagram shuts down thousands of fake pages, accounts