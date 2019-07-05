comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might have dual 3D ToF sensors
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could debut with one or two 3D ToF camera sensors

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be launched at an event in New York on August 7. Ahead of its launch, the leaks suggest major changes to camera including addition of 3D ToF camera sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will debut at an event in New York on August 7. Now, a report states that the Note 10 series will feature 3D Time of Flight sensors. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy A80 already use a 3D Time of Flight sensors. Now, Samsung is planning to put the sensor on the Galaxy Note 10 series as well. The sensor will be used to capture bokeh, AR applications and facial recognition.

According to Korean publication ETNews, South Korean lens maker KOLEN will build these lenses. The company is investing $21.6 million to build a new plant in Vietnam. KOLEN has reportedly selected the country since Samsung makes more than half of its phones in the country. With the new plant, its production capacity will increase from 13 million to 25 million lenses. This is not the first time we are hearing about Samsung Galaxy Note 10 featuring 3D ToF cameras. The leaks so far have already pointed at the flagship coming with time of flight camera.

The Galaxy S10 5G has two 3D ToF camera sensors, one at the front and one at the rear. The renders of the Galaxy Note 10 from case maker Olixar show Galaxy Note 10 with triple rear cameras and flash. The Note 10+, on the other hand, seems to have 3D ToF camera as well. Samsung is rumored to launch three Galaxy Note 10 models at the event next month.

The rumors point at Galaxy Note 10 having two 3D ToF camera modules – one on the front and one on the back. It is not clear how the front 3D ToF camera will work with hole punch design. The leaked renders so far show Galaxy Note 10 series having only circular hole punched into the display. The Galaxy S10 5G has a pill-shaped punch hole design to house selfie camera and 3D ToF camera. It could even happen that front ToF camera is limited to the 5G variant of Galaxy Note 10. We will know more about it Galaxy Unpacked on August 7.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
