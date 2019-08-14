comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 marks the end of Google Daydream, Gear VR
The new Galaxy Note 10-series smartphones won’t be compatible Gear VR or Google Daydream headset.

  Published: August 14, 2019 6:08 PM IST
The new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones are set to go on sale in India soon. The official launch event is set for August 20, and sale starts from August 23. The smartphones bring new upgrades to the table in the form of the new chipset, new design, improved features. However, Samsung has dropped support for Google Daydream and Gear VR.

The South Korean tech giant has confirmed to The Verge that the Galaxy Note 10 won’t support Gear VR. This isn’t surprising as the headset hasn’t been updated since 2017. This also means all recent smartphones need an adapter to use the older headset. Oculus was Samsung’s partner in developing Gear VR, but it has moved to its own Oculus Go standalone VR headset.

Moving on to Google’s Daydream VR, the Galaxy S8, Note 8 and S9 were in the list of supported devices. However, the Galaxy S10 series miss Daydream VR support. Google informed Android Police that the Note 10 won’t support Daydream platform. So, the Galaxy S9 and Pixel 3 are the most recent smartphones to support the VR platform.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series price in India, offers

Prices for the standard Galaxy Note 10 start at Rs 69,999. This is for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model. The Galaxy Note 10+ is available for Rs 79,999 for 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and Rs 89,999 for 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications

Both smartphones share similar specifications, with a few differences in screen size, resolution, cameras and battery. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display that runs at Full HD+ resolution (2280×1080 pixels). The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, comes with a slightly larger 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with QHD+ resolution (3040×1440 pixels). Both displays carry HDR10+ certification as well. Both the Galaxy Note 10 models draw their power from the new Exynos 9825 octa-core SoC that is made on 7nm EUV process.

The camera hardware on both Galaxy Note 10 devices remains the same with one minor difference. The Note 10 comes with triple rear cameras, whereas the Note 10+ comes with quad cameras (fourth being a VGA depth sensor). The triple camera setup includes a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.5-f/2.4) with OIS and a secondary 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS. The third is a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, both phones come with a 10-megapixel selfie snapper.

  Published Date: August 14, 2019 6:08 PM IST

