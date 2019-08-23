comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ now available
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ now available: Price, Specifications and Where to buy

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ are the newest flagship smartphones from the Korean company. It is the productivity-centric device with S Pen and flagship performance.

  August 23, 2019 9:23 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are now available in India. The two new flagship smartphones were launched early this week and they go on sale starting today. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm, Tata CLiQ and select retail outlets. Ahead of its availability today, Samsung has been taking pre-order for the smartphone. Pre-order customers receive Galaxy Watch Active worth Rs 19,990 for Rs 9,990. Similarly, the Galaxy Buds worth Rs 9,990 was discounted to Rs 4,990.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+: Price in India and Offers

With the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung is offering only one storage variant. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage and is available for Rs 69,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes with 12GB of RAM and option for 256GB or 512GB storage. It is available for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999 respectively. The Note 10+ also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via microSD card slot. Customers will be able to get a cashback of Rs 6,000 when they purchase the device using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. There is also Rs 6,000 cashback for online buyers using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 customers also get YouTube Premium for free for six months.

  August 23, 2019 9:16 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 23, 2019 9:23 AM IST

