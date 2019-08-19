Samsung is set to officially launch its flagship Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ in India tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, both phablets have received their first software updates. These updates come with a bunch of improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ update details

This Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update isn’t very different from the first ones that Samsung rolled out for the Galaxy S10 series earlier this year. The update carries software version ‘N97*FXXU1ASH5’, SamMobile reports.

One of the talking points of this update is the introduction of the latest August 2019 Android security patch. As per the changelog, the update also improves fingerprint recognition, and touch screen performance. It also improves the camera picture quality, and stabilizes overall camera performance.

The report says that the update is rolling out in India as well as select European countries. Users should receive a notification once the OTA update is ready. Alternatively, they can head over to Settings -> Software Update to manually check for the update.

Prices in India, features, specifications

As mentioned, both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will launch in India tomorrow. Prices for the Galaxy Note 10 start from Rs 69,999. This is for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model. Buyers can choose from Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black color options. Prices for the Galaxy Note 10+ start from Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. There is also a top-end variant for Rs 89,999. This offers 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

Features Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10+ Price 69999 79999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

Story Timeline