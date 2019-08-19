comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ update rolls out in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ update rolls out with a bunch of improvements
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ update rolls out with a bunch of improvements

News

Samsung officially launches the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ in India tomorrow.

  • Updated: August 19, 2019 6:45 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-india-pricing

Samsung is set to officially launch its flagship Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ in India tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, both phablets have received their first software updates. These updates come with a bunch of improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ update details

This Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update isn’t very different from the first ones that Samsung rolled out for the Galaxy S10 series earlier this year. The update carries software version ‘N97*FXXU1ASH5’, SamMobile reports.

One of the talking points of this update is the introduction of the latest August 2019 Android security patch. As per the changelog, the update also improves fingerprint recognition, and touch screen performance. It also improves the camera picture quality, and stabilizes overall camera performance.

The report says that the update is rolling out in India as well as select European countries. Users should receive a notification once the OTA update is ready. Alternatively, they can head over to Settings -> Software Update to manually check for the update.

Prices in India, features, specifications

As mentioned, both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will launch in India tomorrow. Prices for the Galaxy Note 10 start from Rs 69,999. This is for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model. Buyers can choose from Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black color options. Prices for the Galaxy Note 10+ start from Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. There is also a top-end variant for Rs 89,999. This offers 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

Features Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10+
Price 69999 79999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

69999

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: August 19, 2019 6:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 19, 2019 6:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Infinix Hot 8 India launch expected in first week of September
News
Infinix Hot 8 India launch expected in first week of September
The original Razer Phone is getting Android 9.0 Pie update

News

The original Razer Phone is getting Android 9.0 Pie update

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ update rolls out

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date leaked

News

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date leaked

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Infinix Hot 8 India launch expected in first week of September

The original Razer Phone is getting Android 9.0 Pie update

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ update rolls out

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date leaked

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

The original Razer Phone is getting Android 9.0 Pie update

News

The original Razer Phone is getting Android 9.0 Pie update
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ update rolls out
WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps

News

WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps
Apple iPhone 11 will use the same OLED display as Galaxy S10: Report

News

Apple iPhone 11 will use the same OLED display as Galaxy S10: Report
Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019

News

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Kindle Oasis भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Nubia Red Magic 3s सितंबर 2019 में होगा लॉन्च

Tata Sky यूजर्स को अब WhatsApp पर मिलेगी अकाउंट बैलेंस की जानकारी

Asianet ग्राहकों को 499 रुपये मंथली में मिल रही है 200Mbps ब्रॉडबैंड स्पीड

Whatsapp में आया नया फीचर

News

Infinix Hot 8 India launch expected in first week of September
News
Infinix Hot 8 India launch expected in first week of September
The original Razer Phone is getting Android 9.0 Pie update

News

The original Razer Phone is getting Android 9.0 Pie update
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ update rolls out
Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 price in India to start at Rs 14,998
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date leaked

News

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch date leaked