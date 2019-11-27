comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10, S10 Android 10 update expected in January
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series to get Android 10 update in January; other smartphones to follow
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series to get Android 10 update in January; other smartphones to follow

News

The Android 10 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series is set to get in January 2020. The A-series will get it later.

  • Published: November 27, 2019 10:55 AM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus review s pen doodle

Samsung recently rolled out Android 10 beta update with One UI 2.0 skin for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series. The same beta update for Galaxy S9 has started rolling out today. Now, Samsung has released the update roadmap for Android 10 update for its range of smartphones. Here is when your Samsung phone will get the new update.

Samsung Android 10 update roadmap

According to Samsung Israel roadmap updated on Samsung Members app (via SamMobile), the official update isn’t expected to roll out before January. The Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 9 smartphones will get the update in January 2020. The Galaxy S9 series, on the other hand, will get the Android 10 update in April.

Android 10 update for mid-range devices

Some of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones like the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 will get the update in April. The Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy A9, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20s and more are also set to get the update, but the wait will be a little longer.

Samsung Galaxy S10 beta update rolling out with bug fixes and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 beta update rolling out with bug fixes and more

The Galaxy Tab S4 users will have to wait until September. Sadly, the M-series smartphones are not a part of this list. Hopefully, Samsung will start rolling out update roadmap for other countries too, which would give us a better idea about the devices in India. Also, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 10 smartphones won’t be updated to the Android 10 OS.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Price 66900 69999
Chipset Exynos 9820 Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,400mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 27, 2019 10:55 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

69999

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India and Mi.com
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India and Mi.com
Samsung releases Android 10 update roadmap

News

Samsung releases Android 10 update roadmap

Vodafone unlimited combo prepaid plans under Rs 300

Telecom

Vodafone unlimited combo prepaid plans under Rs 300

Honor Magic Watch 2 India launch on December 12

Wearables

Honor Magic Watch 2 India launch on December 12

Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

News

Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

Most Popular

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India and Mi.com

Samsung releases Android 10 update roadmap

Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung releases Android 10 update roadmap

News

Samsung releases Android 10 update roadmap
Best gaming smartphones under Rs 15,000

Gaming

Best gaming smartphones under Rs 15,000
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review
Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 will bring sunlight mode, ultra power saving to global devices

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 will bring sunlight mode, ultra power saving to global devices

हिंदी समाचार

PSLV-C47 ने Cartosat-3 समेत 14 सेटेलाइट सफलतापूर्वक पृथ्वी की कक्षा में स्थापित किए : ISRO

Amazon Quiz Answers 27 November : पांच आसान सवालों का जवाब दें और जीतें Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K30 के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल

Asus ROG Phone 2 Sale : गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन ROG Phone 2 की इन ऑफर्स के साथ सेल आज

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Cosmic Purple' color variant teased to launch in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India and Mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India and Mi.com
Samsung releases Android 10 update roadmap

News

Samsung releases Android 10 update roadmap
Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December

News

Twitter to remove a large number of inactive accounts in December
Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions

News

Amazon Redmi Note 8 Pro Quiz Time: Check out answers to today's questions