Samsung recently rolled out Android 10 beta update with One UI 2.0 skin for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series. The same beta update for Galaxy S9 has started rolling out today. Now, Samsung has released the update roadmap for Android 10 update for its range of smartphones. Here is when your Samsung phone will get the new update.

Samsung Android 10 update roadmap

According to Samsung Israel roadmap updated on Samsung Members app (via SamMobile), the official update isn’t expected to roll out before January. The Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 9 smartphones will get the update in January 2020. The Galaxy S9 series, on the other hand, will get the Android 10 update in April.

Android 10 update for mid-range devices

Some of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones like the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 will get the update in April. The Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy A9, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20s and more are also set to get the update, but the wait will be a little longer.

The Galaxy Tab S4 users will have to wait until September. Sadly, the M-series smartphones are not a part of this list. Hopefully, Samsung will start rolling out update roadmap for other countries too, which would give us a better idea about the devices in India. Also, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 10 smartphones won’t be updated to the Android 10 OS.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price 66900 69999 Chipset Exynos 9820 Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 3,400mAh 3,500mAh

