Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ gets October 2019 Android security patch

Samsung Mobile seems to be rolling out a new update for the Galaxy Note 10+ devices in the Indian market. As part of the new update, the company is rolling out the October 2019 Android security patch for Note 10+ users. In addition to the security update, Samsung is also rolling out other improvements to the devices. The company has not made any official announcement regarding the update. Our review unit received the update which provided us with the complete changelog for the update.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ update details

According to the complete changelog, the new update package is 259.69 MB in size. In addition, the update bears multiple version numbers. This likely means that the update is compatible with multiple variants of the Galaxy Note 10+. The versions include N975FXXU1ASJ2, N975FOXM1ASJ2, and N975FXXU1ASIC. The company also claims that the update improves the quality of the camera on Galaxy Note 10+ devices out there. Other improvements include improved keyboard stability and software stability. The change-log indicated that the device will also come with additional changes.

Taking a closer look, the changelog also hinted that the update also includes additional bug fixes and improvements for device stability. This likely extends to further improvements in the performance. Beyond this, we are unsure if all Note 10+ devices are currently receiving the update. It is possible that the company is rolling out the new update in an incremental manner. This means that the update will only reach select devices on the first day. Once Samsung is sure that it does not come with any hidden bugs, the update will roll out to a larger group of devices.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Price 79999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Internal Memory 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Front Camera 10MP Battery 4,500mAh

