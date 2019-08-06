comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India launch event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India launch event date tipped for August 20; sale expected to start from August 22

Post the global launch on August 7, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could launch in India as early as August 20. Sales could then commence on August 22.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 9:56 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pink Variant

Image credit: WinFuture

The world will see Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on August 7, as the company will be unveiling the flagship smartphone at its Unpacked event in New York. It is scheduled to take place at 4:00PM ET, which would be 1:30AM in India. We have already seen the Flipkart listing for the Galaxy Note 10, which reveals the India launch date as August 8. It is expected that Samsung might also start taking pre-orders of the Galaxy Note 10 from August 8 itself.

In a fresh development, 91mobiles claims that Samsung has decided to host launch event for for India on August 20. Additionally, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ models will be made available for purchase in the country starting August 22. Samsung has followed similar pre-booking and a different launch schedule timeline previously as well, so it is likely that August 20 might indeed be the official launch event. Having said that, these are still rumors and we do not have any confirm information from the company.

S Pen on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will allow for camera zoom and more: Report

S Pen on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will allow for camera zoom and more: Report

What is confirmed at present, is that the global launch event is on August 7. Samsung will be live streaming the event on its website and official YouTube channel like every year. So far, we are assuming that since Flipkart has put up a teaser, the phone might likely go official in India on the same night.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ (expected specifications)

The Galaxy Note 10 will be a compact model with smaller FHD+ screen, whereas the Plus model with come with a bigger 6.8-inch QHD+ screen. Also, the Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly come with triple rear cameras, whereas the Note 10+ will feature an additional ToF sensor.

As previously reported, both the devices will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 SoC. The Note 10+ base model could start at 12GB with 256GB storage, and go up to 1TB. A 4,300mAh battery with 45W fast charging solution is also likely to be in tow.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Price
Chipset Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch QHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 4,500mAh

