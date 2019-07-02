The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be unveiled on August 7 at an Unpacked event in New York. Samsung has officially confirmed the Galaxy Note 10 launch date. The event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the same venue where it unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 last year.

CNET reports that the Galaxy Note 10 launch event will kick off at 4:00PM ET, which is about 1:30AM in India. Samsung will also be live streaming the event so you will be able to catch all the action live. Talking about the teaser, it features a black stylus and a single camera lens. Yes, there were rumors of Samsung putting a camera in the S Pen, but that doesn’t seem likely.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

We have come across leaked renders showing off the Note 10 design in full glory. The renders show the bottom of the smartphone with the S Pen stylus, single speaker and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The top half seems to come with an IR blaster.

The Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly come with a single punch hole camera symmetrically aligned at the center. There will be no earpiece, and the screen will use sound on display technology, just like the Galaxy M40. At the back, the Galaxy Note 10 will come with vertically placed triple cameras, whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ would get four cameras at the back.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications and features

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come in four models. Two will be compact models – one with 4G LTE and other with 5G connectivity. The other two will reportedly feature a slightly larger display, four cameras at the back, and a bigger battery. They will also be offered in 4G LTE and 5G variants.

The smartphones are likely to offer a new 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/Exynos 9825 SoC based on the region. The Galaxy Note 10 series will offer up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. It is also reported to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy Note 10‘s camera might feature f/1.5 – f/1.8 – f/2.4 variable aperture. We will have to wait and see how the Galaxy Note 10 finally shapes up to be.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price 67900 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.3-inch QHD+, 18.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 4,000mAh

