Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch set for August 7 in New York: Report

Samsung is tipped to host an “Unpacked Event” on August 7 in New York. The company is widely expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10-series at the event.

  • Published: June 19, 2019 12:38 PM IST
Samsung is gearing up to launch the Note 10-series smartphones soon. A new report hints that the Galaxy Note 10 launch will take place on August 7 in New York. The report further states that the “Unpacked Event” will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It is the same venue where the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was unveiled.

The Galaxy Note 10 launch date report comes from CNET. Previously, it was reported that Samsung will unveil the Note 10 on August 10. However, August 10 being a Saturday, there were very thin chances of the launch taking place on that date. Now, coming back to the Note-series smartphone – Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro are expected to launch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch: Expected features

Just like the Galaxy S10-series, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro are also expected to come with a hole punch display. Samsung is expected to symmetrically align the punch hole in the center. And based on what we have seen in the renders, there could be just a single camera on the front.

The Galaxy Note 10 will be a compact model compared to the “Pro” model. At the back, the Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly come with triple cameras. The setup will be the same as the Galaxy S10. The “Pro” model will get an extra camera (ToF depth sensor). Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be offered in 4G and 5G models.

The Galaxy Note 10 Pro will reportedly be armed with a 4,150mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. At the heart of the smartphone, a new 7nm Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9825 SoC is likely to be in tow. The new chipset will offer a slight bump in performance and efficiency. The Galaxy Note 10 series will come with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. It is also reported to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
