Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case renders leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaked case renders confirm lack of 3.5mm headphone jack

The intensity of leaks surrounding the Galaxy Note 10 have increased. The latest one is case render that shows off lack of 3.5mm headphone jack.

  Published: June 27, 2019 11:23 AM IST
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly launch on August 7 in New York. Ahead of the launch, we have come across leaked renders showing off the design in full glory. Now, leaked case renders have surfaced online. The renders show the bottom of the smartphone with the S Pen stylus, single speaker and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

The render also shows the top half with what appears like an IR blaster. Samsung used to offer the IR blaster until Galaxy S6, but later removed after adding water resistance. It looks like it will make a comeback with the Galaxy Note 10. The IR blaster will let you control your home appliances such as TV, AC and more using the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected features

The renders also show vertically placed triple rear camera module at the back along with an LED flash. Samsung also appears to be ditching the heart rate sensor that it introduced with the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy Note 4. The camera setup will likely be the same as the Galaxy S10 series. However, the main camera could come with three stage variable aperture.

With the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung introduced Bluetooth-enabled S Pen. It comes with a supercapacitor that quickly charges the battery in about 40 seconds. On full charge, you get up to 30 minutes worth usage. The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to use the S Pen as a remote for camera shutter. You can even play / pause / skip music and videos using the S Pen. It remains to be seen how Samsung will improve the S Pen further.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come in four models. Two will be compact models – one with 4G LTE and other with 5G connectivity. The other two will reportedly feature a slightly larger display, four cameras at the back, and a bigger battery. They will also be offered in 4G LTE and 5G variants. There is a possibility that we might also see the Galaxy Watch 2 launch alongside the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: June 27, 2019 11:23 AM IST

