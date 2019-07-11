We are less than a month away from the Galaxy Note 10 official unveiling. And well, another day, another Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leak is here. This time, the official renders of the smartphone have been leaked. The renders offer us the best look at the upcoming Samsung smartphone, leaving very little to the imagination.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design leak

The leaked render shows off the Note 10 design in full glory. Shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal (via MySmartPrice), the renders show off blue-purple gradient color scheme. And yes, it does remind us of the Huawei P30 Pro. There will also be a Black color model if the leak is to be believed.

Up front, there is an edge-to-edge display with thin bezels along the top and bottom. A symmetrically aligned punch-hole front camera can also be seen on top. The renders also show off the S Pen which looks a little circular now, but nothing else is known for now.

At the back, we can see the vertically stacked triple rear cameras and an LED flash module on the side. It is clear that Samsung is doing away with the heart rate sensor. The renders don’t confirm the lack of 3.5mm headphone jack, and we will have to wait for the official confirmation.

AND HERE IT IS! Your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Silver and Black colour option images! Isn't the gradient just amazing? I'm so loving the design, what about you? *Please credit if you use, not using watermarks.* #Samsung #GalaxyNote10 #GalaxyNote10 #Unpacked pic.twitter.com/emW36lApaw — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 10, 2019

There is no visible fingerprint scanner, and it is likely because we will see an in-display one like the Galaxy S10-series. One thing to note is there that there is one less physical button. Has Samsung got rid of the most hated Bixby button or just moved the power button from the right to the left (below volume rocker?). The power button switching side would mean users who upgrade from previous S or Note-series smartphones will have a bit of getting used to.

Besides the Galaxy Note 10, there will also be a Note 10+ model with a slightly larger display and four cameras at the back. The official launch is set for August 7 in New York. And as the launch draws closer, we expect more details to pour in.

