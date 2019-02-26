Samsung Galaxy Note 10 likely to boast quad cameras with '3D Depth sensor' lens

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 9 last year as an iterative update to the Galaxy Note 8. The smartphone got updated features for the S Pen, and a larger battery, but overall it sticks with the design and aesthetics of its predecessor. So, it now seems likely that major changes will arrive with the launch of Galaxy Note 10 later this year.

While there aren’t many details on the next version of Samsung Galaxy Note flagship, the leaks so far indicate that the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come with a quad-lens camera system. The setup could comprise a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5-f/2.4 dual aperture lens with OIS support, and a third 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and lastly the fourth lens could be a 3D ToF sensor.

The leaks also reveal SM-N975F model number for the Galaxy Note 10 5G variant and model number SM-N970 for the 4G-only version. The Galaxy Note 9, introduced in August last year, features a 6.4-inch display, however, rumors suggest that the Note 10 could sport a 6.75-inch display – the largest ever in the Galaxy Note series, PhoneArena reports.

Other common features on the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone would include super slow motion video recording up to 8 seconds, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, display with 800nits of brightness or more, and Dolby ATMOS audio support. On the software front, the smartphone may run Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top. Lastly, the device could be offered in three variants – 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage, and a 12GB RAM with 1TB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: Specifications and features

Countries like South Korea, USA and some European countries like the UK will be getting a special 5G variant of the Galaxy S10, and the company is simply calling it Galaxy S10 5G. The design and features are the same as the Galaxy S10+, but with a few key differences.

Firstly, it comes with a 6.7-inch display, the biggest on any Samsung Galaxy S flagship. Secondly, it will feature four cameras at the back, where the fourth will be a ToF sensor. Thirdly, it will come with a bigger 4,500mAh battery. Rest of the specifications will be the same as the Galaxy S10+.