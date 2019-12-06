Last month, a report from 91mobiles claimed that Samsung will launch three smartphones – the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy A51 – in India in December. Now the same publication again claims that the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite has been delayed to mid-January. However, there is no official communication from Samsung as yet.

The new report notes that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite India launch has been pushed forward. While there is no exact date yet, an unknown industry source told 91mobiles that the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones will launch in India in mid-January 2020. That said, the report suggests the Galaxy A51 launch looks to be on the cards, and it might launch in India in December.

Ahead of the rumored launch, both Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite have been leaked many times. Recently, a support page for the Galaxy S10 Lite went live on Samsung’s France website with the model number SM-G770F. Some of the rumored specifications for the alleged Galaxy S10 Lite include Snapdragon 855 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary lens, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

For the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, a report suggested that the device will feature a glass back design and triple rear camera setup. It is also likely to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. The leaks so far suggest a display between 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch in size. Powered by Exynos 9810 chipset, the smartphone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM and run Android 10. It has also been spotted on Geekbench and suggests that Samsung is cutting down the cost by using chipsets from previous generation devices.

