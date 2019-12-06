comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite may launch in mid-January
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite may launch in mid-January 2020: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite may launch in mid-January 2020: Report

News

The new report notes that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite India launch has been pushed forward. While there is no exact date yet, an unknown industry source suggest India launch to be in mid-January 2020.

  • Published: December 6, 2019 1:18 PM IST
Galaxy Note 10 Lite render

Photo: 91mobiles

Last month, a report from 91mobiles claimed that Samsung will launch three smartphones – the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy A51 – in India in December. Now the same publication again claims that the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite has been delayed to mid-January. However, there is no official communication from Samsung as yet.

The new report notes that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite India launch has been pushed forward. While there is no exact date yet, an unknown industry source told 91mobiles that the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones will launch in India in mid-January 2020. That said, the report suggests the Galaxy A51 launch looks to be on the cards, and it might launch in India in December.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leak hints at 32-megapixel selfie camera and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leak hints at 32-megapixel selfie camera and more

Ahead of the rumored launch, both Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite have been leaked many times. Recently, a support page for the Galaxy S10 Lite went live on Samsung’s France website with the model number SM-G770F. Some of the rumored specifications for the alleged Galaxy S10 Lite include Snapdragon 855 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary lens, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Watch Video: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

For the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, a report suggested that the device will feature a glass back design and triple rear camera setup. It is also likely to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. The leaks so far suggest a display between 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch in size. Powered by Exynos 9810 chipset, the smartphone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM and run Android 10. It has also been spotted on Geekbench and suggests that Samsung is cutting down the cost by using chipsets from previous generation devices.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 6, 2019 1:18 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

Android Pie with One UI
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

73900

Android Pie
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

69999

Android 9 Pie with One UI
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp for Android gets call waiting feature: Here is how it works
News
WhatsApp for Android gets call waiting feature: Here is how it works
Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150

Deals

Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150

Amazon Mi Days sale begins: Deals on Redmi Y3, Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi 7A and more

Deals

Amazon Mi Days sale begins: Deals on Redmi Y3, Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi 7A and more

Redmi K30 camera teased ahead of December 10 launch

News

Redmi K30 camera teased ahead of December 10 launch

Realme XT 730G to launch in India before December 20 alongside the Realme AirPods

News

Realme XT 730G to launch in India before December 20 alongside the Realme AirPods

Most Popular

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 alleged India price leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite may launch in mid-January 2020: Report

WhatsApp for Android gets call waiting feature: Here is how it works

Redmi K30 camera teased ahead of December 10 launch

Realme XT 730G to launch in India before December 20 alongside the Realme AirPods

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 alleged India price leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 alleged India price leaked
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite may launch in mid-January 2020: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite may launch in mid-January 2020: Report
Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150

Deals

Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150
Amazon Mi Days sale begins: Deals on Redmi Y3, Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi 7A and more

Deals

Amazon Mi Days sale begins: Deals on Redmi Y3, Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi 7A and more
Redmi K30 camera teased ahead of December 10 launch

News

Redmi K30 camera teased ahead of December 10 launch

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 29 और 47 रुपये वाले STV प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को किया कम

Xiaomi ने अपकमिंग Redmi K30 के कैमरे को किया टीज, 10 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Huawei Band 4 Pro फिटनेस बेंड शानदार खूबियों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

BTech स्टूडेंट अविनाश ने Instagram से 6 महीने में कमाएं 80 लाख रुपये, जानें कैसे

Nokia 6.2 की कीमतें घटी, जानें नोकिया के धमाकेदार बजट फोन की नई कीमतें

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 alleged India price leaked
News
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 alleged India price leaked
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite may launch in mid-January 2020: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite may launch in mid-January 2020: Report
WhatsApp for Android gets call waiting feature: Here is how it works

News

WhatsApp for Android gets call waiting feature: Here is how it works
Redmi K30 camera teased ahead of December 10 launch

News

Redmi K30 camera teased ahead of December 10 launch
Realme XT 730G to launch in India before December 20 alongside the Realme AirPods

News

Realme XT 730G to launch in India before December 20 alongside the Realme AirPods