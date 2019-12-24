Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite complete specifications leak

Samsung is set to launch the lite version of its Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. Likely to be called Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the smartphone will bring Note-specific features to more affordable price point. It is expected to launch any day now and full specifications of the device have leaked online. The Note 10 Lite will bring some of the features currently seen on the Galaxy Note 10 but offer a tweaked design.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Complete Specifications, Expected Price

According to Winfuture.de, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. Samsung is using its Infinity AMOLED panel and dropping the ultrasonic sensor with an optical fingerprint sensor. Powered by Exynos 9810 chipset, it is tipped to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There will also be support for microSD card slot for expandable storage. It is said to measure 163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7mm in dimensions and weigh 198 grams.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have a setup identical to that of the Galaxy Note 10. There will be a triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main shooter with f/1.7 aperture. It will be paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a f/2.2 lens. The third camera comes with 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2x zoom and f/2.4 aperture. One of the difference being that the selfie camera will be a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The leaked renders hint at a square camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

It is still not clear whether Samsung will include a 3D ToF sensor but it does not look likely at this point. Since its a Galaxy Note device, it will come with S Pen support. There is also mention of One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 and support for Bluetooth 5.0. There will be a huge 4,500mAh battery as well with support for 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to launch on January 10 at select markets in Europe. It is even tipped to be priced at €609 (around Rs 48,000).

