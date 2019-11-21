Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A51 India launch in December: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch three devices in India next month. According to 91mobiles, a person familiar with Samsung India’s strategic plans has suggested that the company will be launching Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy A51 in India in December. However, there is no official communication from Samsung as yet.

Previously, a report last month revealed that Samsung is developing an affordable Galaxy Note 10 variant with model number SM-N770F, which will be called the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It was noted that the smartphone will be launched in the Europe in two color options – Black and Red. Considering this is an affordable device, there will be some compromises in the hardware. It may come with dual rear cameras, pack a smaller battery, and have less storage and RAM compared to the Note 10 and Note 10+.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, the device recently got listed on the website of FCC in the US. The handset was listed with model number SM-G770F, similar to the alleged model number of Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The listing revealed that the display measures 170mm diagonally, which means we are probably looking at a 6.69-inch screen. Other details mentioned on FCC noted 45W fast-charging support, 75mm width, and a microSD card support.

Some of the rumored specifications for the alleged Galaxy S10 Lite include Snapdragon 855 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary lens, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. About the Galaxy A51, a lot of details including the alleged press renders have surface online already. It might become the first smartphone in Galaxy A-series to feature a punch hole display.

Previous report had suggested that Samsung Galaxy A51 is not expected to launch before next year, but new information from 91mobiles claim the launch to take place next month. It is likely to come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a puch-hole camera solution like the Galaxy Note 10.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price – Chipset Snapdragon 855 OS Android 10 Display 6.69-inch AMOLED Internal Memory 6GB RAM, 128GB Rear Camera Triple Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,370mAh