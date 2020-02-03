Samsung’s latest premium mid-range competitor to OnePlus 7T series, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, is now up for grabs in India. The latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been priced close to OnePlus 7T series of phones. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost you Rs 38,999. The company is also selling its 8GB+128GB model, which is be available for Rs 40,999.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a slightly toned-down version of the Galaxy Note 10. It was unveiled alongside Galaxy S10 Lite at CES 2020 earlier last month. With the new “Lite” models, Samsung aims to bring premium features at affordable price points.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Availability and offers

As we have already mentioned above, Samsung has launched two variants of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India with respective pricing of Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999. Both variants are available across online and offline retail outlets starting today, February 3. Consumers have an option to choose from Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colors.

In terms of the launch offers, Samsung has noted that it is running an upgrade promotion with an attractive bonus exchange discount of Rs 5,000. Buyers can avail up to Rs 5,000 extra value on eligible phone exchange, which will effectively bring down the price of Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Rs 33,999 for the base model.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). Both smartphones run on Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It is also armed with 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite draws its power from a 10nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It comes powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 chipset that we have seen on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 smartphones. You get 128GB storage and 6GB / 8GB configuration to choose from. In the photography department, you get three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, one with telephoto and one with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Being a Note-series smartphone, you get the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. It lets you control your music and video, camera, and even navigate through the presentation. Other S Pen stylus features are also a part of the package.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price 38999 Chipset Exynos 9810 SoC OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB, up to 8GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh

