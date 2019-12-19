comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite support page opens | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launch imminent as support page goes live

A support page goes live in Spain for the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The page indicates that an imminent launch of the device is perhaps closer than we expect.

  Published: December 19, 2019 4:58 PM IST
Galaxy Note 10 Lite Red

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The upcoming smartphone will be the first Galaxy Note series device to not target the high-end premium market. Hence, the less powerful sibling of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ is one of the most anticipated devices right now.

As an official launch inches closer, a support page for the device just went live on Samsung’s website in Spain, 91Mobiles reports. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the launch of the new Galaxy Note device is closer than we think. The model number for the device, or at least the version to be released in Spain, is SM-N770F/DS. Another recent Bluetooth certification also confirmed that the phone was coming, and that it features Bluetooth 5.1.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will most likely be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC and will ship with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The screen on the smartphone will be either 6.5 or 6.7-inches, bringing the total dimensions to 163.9 x 76 x 8.6mm. There will also most likely be expandable storage via a microSD card available on the device. The Note 10 Lite will come out of the box with Android 10 and Samsung’s One UI 2 on top. An in-display fingerprint sensor for security is also speculated to be present.

The more affordable Galaxy Note 10 will also bring back the 3.5mm headphone jack that went missing on the bigger Note 10 phones. S Pen support is still there too, and so is the punch-hole front-facing camera. The smartphone scored 667 in single-core tests, and 2,030 in multi-core tests on Geekbench benchmarks.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, S10 Lite, A71, and A51 prices listed online ahead of the official launch

Speaking of design, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will differ from the Galaxy Note 10 series on the rear side. According to recent leaks, the back of the phone features a new design. There is an off-center rectangular camera module, with a triple-camera setup. This is expected to be the design Samsung is going with for the upcoming Galaxy S11 series. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to launch with a EUR 609 (about Rs 48,000) price tag.

  Published Date: December 19, 2019 4:58 PM IST

