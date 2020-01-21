Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung has launched its slightly toned-down version of the Galaxy Note 10 in India. The latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been priced close to OnePlus 7T series of phones. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost you Rs 38,999. The company has also launched its 8GB+128GB model, which will be available for Rs 40,999.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite was unveiled alongside Galaxy S10 Lite at CES 2020 earlier this month. With the new “Lite” models, Samsung aims to bring premium features at affordable price points. Both the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite share identical design and hardware, with a few tweaks here and there.

“With the launch of Galaxy Note10 Lite, consumers will get premium features at an accessible price point. Pro-Grade camera, Cinematic display, powerful processor and long-lasting battery make Galaxy Note10 Lite the most sought-after smartphone for the multitasking needs of millennials. Galaxy Note10 Lite’s signature S Pen also enables users to access Galaxy innovations for self-expression and productivity,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Availability and offers

As we have already mentioned above, Samsung has launched two variants of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India with respective pricing of Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999. Both variants will have option of Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colors. Samsung has started taking pre-bookings on its official online store and will major the phone available through all major online and offline retailers starting February 3.

In terms of the launch offers, Samsung has noted that it is running an upgrade promotion with an attractive bonus exchange discount of Rs 5,000. Existing Samsung smartphone owners will be eligible for the discount of up to Rs 5,000, which will effectively bring down the price of Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Rs 33,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets an edge to edge display with center hole punch camera cut out, triple rear cameras in a square-shaped module. You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). Both smartphones run on Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It is also armed with 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite draws its power from a 10nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It comes powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 chipset that we have seen on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 smartphones. You get 128GB storage and 6GB / 8GB configuration to choose from. In the photography department, you get three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, one with telephoto and one with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Being a Note-series smartphone, you get the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. It lets you control your music and video, camera, and even navigate through the presentation. Other S Pen stylus features are also a part of the package.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price – Chipset Exynos 9810 SoC OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh