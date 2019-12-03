Samsung is gearing up to launch as many as three smartphones this month. As per leaks, these are likely to be the Galaxy A51, Galaxy S10 Lite, and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. A few recent leaks have given us a fair idea on what to expect from these upcoming devices. Now, a new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leak hints at a couple of key features.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leak details

As the name suggests, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be a toned-down variant of the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 10. It will not only come with lower specs, but also a lower price tag. A recent Geekbench listing revealed a few specs of the upcoming smartphone. Now, a DroidShout report gives us a glimpse at the key camera specifications.

As per the report, the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite will boast a 32-megapixel selfie camera. This is a significant bump from the 10-megapixel snapper on the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. The report further adds that the device’s rear camera setup will include a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor.

Expected features, specifications

As mentioned, the upcoming Samsung smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench. The device, with model number SM-N770F, comes with an Exynos 9810 SoC under the hood. It is also likely to come with 6GB of RAM, and run Android 10 out-of-the-box wrapped under OneUI 2.0. The benchmarking test saw it clocking 667 in single-core test, and 2,030 in multi-core test.

As per a previous report, the smartphone is likely to come in black and red colors. There is however no word on whether it will come with support for the S Pen stylus.

Story Timeline