comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked images reveal plastic body, square camera bump
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked images reveal plastic body, square camera bump

News

The phone rumors and leaked specifications were up in the air for quite some time but this is our first look at the real phone.

  • Updated: January 2, 2020 9:51 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

After a number of rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, we now have the first leaked images. The anticipated smartphone is supposed to be a compact, slightly toned-down alternative to the Galaxy Note 10 series. There is no official announcement from Samsung yet. However, the leaks and now the images by TechTalk TV state that the device is very much happening and might launch soon.

Related Stories


The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could launch in the coming weeks with specifications very close to the original Galaxy Note 10 series. The cost however could be much lesser. This is because Samsung will cut down the costs in other departments, but keep the important stuff the same including the chipset.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Now, we have the first look at the phone. Just like the renders we saw earlier, the live images show us how the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite looks like. The phone now sports a flat non-curved screen panel on the phone. The curved screen of the Note 10 and Note 10+ were one of the key design aspects of the phone. However, it appears that the new flat panel is one of the cost-cutting areas the brand will target.

The new images also display the phone’s square camera bump on the rear. The protrusion of the module features a triple-camera setup and an LED flash in the unit. The phone also reveals other areas where the cost of the device has been cut. This includes a plastic looking body for the smartphone instead of the metal and glass construction used on the bigger Note 10 series smartphones. The phone borrows the rear design language from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11/S20 series.

Samsung Galaxy S11 could be called the Galaxy S20; Galaxy Fold 2 image leaked

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S11 could be called the Galaxy S20; Galaxy Fold 2 image leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

According to the leaks, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite could sport an Exynos 9810 SoC with a clock speed of 2.7GHz. This could be accompanied by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, a microSD card slot will let you add an additional 512GB of storage.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could also feature a 12-megapixel main camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and another 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The smartphone will likely run Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI on top

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 9:27 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 2, 2020 9:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing
News
Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing
PUBG Mobile PMCO 2020 is coming soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile PMCO 2020 is coming soon

Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website

Gaming

Black Shark 3 5G spotted on certification website

India leads Pornhub's smartphone user base at 89%

News

India leads Pornhub's smartphone user base at 89%

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G goes on sale on January 7, pre-orders start January 1

Most Popular

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Xech Speaker Pods Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021

Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard launched: Check price, features

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro full specifications leaked: All you need to know

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A30s price in India cut: Check features, price and availability details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A30s price in India cut: Check features, price and availability details
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review
Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020

News

Samsung 'SelfieType' to be unveiled at CES 2020
Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out

News

Galaxy A50, Galaxy Tab S5e update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Mobile ऐप को मिले रिस्टार्ट और वॉइस सर्च फीचर्स

Nokia 4.2 स्मार्टफोन को अब 6,999 रुपये में खरीदें, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

सोनी ने नए प्लेस्टेशन कंट्रोलर के पेटेंट के लिए आवेदन किया

जल्द ही जीरो बेजल टीवी पेश कर सकती है सैमसंग

गोल डायल वाली शाओमी Mi वॉच कलर 3 जनवरी को होगी लॉन्च

News

Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021
News
Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021
Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard launched: Check price, features

News

Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard launched: Check price, features
Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro full specifications leaked: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro full specifications leaked: All you need to know
WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

News

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details
Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing

News

Realme 5i specifications revealed via Geekbench listing