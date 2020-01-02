Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked

After a number of rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, we now have the first leaked images. The anticipated smartphone is supposed to be a compact, slightly toned-down alternative to the Galaxy Note 10 series. There is no official announcement from Samsung yet. However, the leaks and now the images by TechTalk TV state that the device is very much happening and might launch soon.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could launch in the coming weeks with specifications very close to the original Galaxy Note 10 series. The cost however could be much lesser. This is because Samsung will cut down the costs in other departments, but keep the important stuff the same including the chipset.

Now, we have the first look at the phone. Just like the renders we saw earlier, the live images show us how the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite looks like. The phone now sports a flat non-curved screen panel on the phone. The curved screen of the Note 10 and Note 10+ were one of the key design aspects of the phone. However, it appears that the new flat panel is one of the cost-cutting areas the brand will target.

The new images also display the phone’s square camera bump on the rear. The protrusion of the module features a triple-camera setup and an LED flash in the unit. The phone also reveals other areas where the cost of the device has been cut. This includes a plastic looking body for the smartphone instead of the metal and glass construction used on the bigger Note 10 series smartphones. The phone borrows the rear design language from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11/S20 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

According to the leaks, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite could sport an Exynos 9810 SoC with a clock speed of 2.7GHz. This could be accompanied by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, a microSD card slot will let you add an additional 512GB of storage.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could also feature a 12-megapixel main camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and another 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The smartphone will likely run Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI on top