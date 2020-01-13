Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-booking to start next week

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones at CES 2020. The S10 Lite has already been listed on Flipkart, and will launch on January 13. While an earlier report hinted that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will launch around February, new details have surfaced.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pricing and availability

According to a report on IANS, the Note 10 Lite will be available for pre-booking starting next week. It will start shipping from first week of February. Buyers will be able to get it from online and offline platforms. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite which comes with the signature S Pen will be available in two variants — 6GB and 8GB. The 6GB variant is likely to start around Rs 39,900, sources told IANS. There is no word on pricing of the higher model.

Specifications and features

Being a Note-series smartphone, you get the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. It lets you control your music and video, camera, and even navigate through the presentation. Other S Pen stylus features are also a part of the package.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite draws its power from a 10nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It is likely the Exynos 9810 that we have seen on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 smartphones. Though Samsung has not disclosed the details. You get 128GB storage and 6GB / 8GB configuration to choose from. In the photography department, you get three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, one with telephoto and one with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling is a 32-megapixel snapper.

You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). On the software front, you get Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

With inputs from IANS.