The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the younger sibling to the high-end Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series- was revealed in a render leak. The leaks showcase what looks like a smaller Galaxy Note 10, complete with an S-Pen and a punch-hole front camera in the middle. The new smartphone will be the first to have a flat display since the Galaxy Note 5.

The rear of the device is where the designs separate from the bigger Galaxy Note 10. For instance, the new design features an off-center rectangular camera module. The module has a triple-camera setup and a flash.

This is likely the Design language Samsung has in mind for the upcoming Galaxy S11. The Note 10 and Note 10 Plus surprisingly featured a power button on the left edge. The button has now been brought back with the volume rockers on the right. This may mean that the left edge could feature a slot for the S-Pen. The new S-Pen that tags along with the Note 10 Lite is expected to feature Bluetooth 5.1.

Samsung’s Note series devices have always been the true flagships of the South Korean brand. This is the first Note series device coming to lower price segments is a first. Therefore, this makes the Note 10 Lite a highly anticipated device. There are even talks of a Galaxy S10 Lite arriving alongside the Note 10 Lite.

Expected Launch

According to rumors, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will sell for about 610 Euros (or about Rs 48,300). There is no concrete launch date for the Lite model yet. However, a previous leak suggests there could be a launch on December 27.

