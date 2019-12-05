comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera setup
  Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera setup, S Pen support and headphone jack
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera setup, S Pen support and headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite later this month. It is tipped to feature a square-shaped rear camera module, S Pen and headphone jack.

  Published: December 5, 2019 8:45 AM IST
Galaxy Note 10 Lite render

Photo: 91mobiles

Samsung is expected to launch lite version of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 later this month or early next year. The company seems to be planning to bank on the success seen with these flagship smartphones. Apart from flagship devices, Samsung has plans for new budget devices as well. While we saw renders of Galaxy A91 yesterday, now the renders of Galaxy Note 10 Lite has appeared online. These renders reveal the design as well as key specifications of the smartphone. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature a centered punch-hole display similar to Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Renders, Expected Price and Specifications

While Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a cheaper version of the Galaxy Note 10, it will retain DNA of the lineup. The renders posted by 91mobiles in collaboration with OnLeaks reveals inclusion of S Pen. Interestingly, the smartphone will also bring back the headphone jack, which Samsung dropped from Galaxy Note 10 series. The renders suggest that Samsung will stick with centered punch-hole display design for most of its devices in 2020. There is also a square-shaped rear camera setup on the back of the device. The smartphone might even be called as Galaxy A81 in select markets.

The report claims that Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature a glass back design and triple rear camera setup. It is also likely to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. The leaks so far suggest a display between 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch in size. Powered by Exynos 9810 chipset, the smartphone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM and run Android 10. It has also been spotted on Geekbench and suggests that Samsung is cutting down the cost by using chipsets from previous generation devices.

Samsung Galaxy A91 leak shows the upcoming device from all possible angles

Samsung Galaxy A91 leak shows the upcoming device from all possible angles

The company is said to be planning to launch the smartphone later this month. There is a possibility that we might see Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy A51 launch at the same time. The company has announced an A-series centric event on December 12, where we might see these new devices. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is rumored to be priced around Rs 59,990, which clearly does not bode well with ‘lite’ branding. We will have to wait for just a few more days before Samsung officially shares more details about these devices.

  Published Date: December 5, 2019 8:45 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera setup, S Pen support
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera setup, S Pen support
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 765G mobile platform detailed

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 765G mobile platform detailed
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform detailed

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform detailed
Lenovo launches Smart Display, Smart Bulb and Smart Camera in India

Lenovo launches Smart Display, Smart Bulb and Smart Camera in India
Tata Sky introduces 2 new add-on Hindi packs

Tata Sky introduces 2 new add-on Hindi packs