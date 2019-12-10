Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, S10 Lite, A71, A51 prices leaked

Rumors around Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 smartphones have been doing the rounds. Leaked information suggests that the smartphones will be launched along with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the coming weeks. Now, ahead of the expected launch, the price of these Samsung smartphones have been leaked online.

Galaxy A71, A51, Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite price leak

As reported by GalaxyClub, an unknown Slovakian retailer store has listed the alleged Galaxy A51 for €375 (approximately Rs 29,500). The Galaxy A71 will cost €469 (approximately Rs 37,000), while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will cost €609 (approximately Rs 47,800). Finally, the Galaxy S10 Lite will set you back by €669 (approximately Rs 52,500).

While the listing doesn’t mention anything about the specifications and features, the information needs to be taken with a grain of salt. If the information, however, is accurate then the prices for the Note 10 lite and S10 Lite are reasonable for what it could offer. Although the price of the Galaxy A-series smartphones seems to have taken a major price hike, compared to its predecessor.

Launch date and expected specifications

Samsung will launch the Galaxy A51 device in China on December 12. While there is no further info if these devices could be announced alongside it, the Slovakian retailer store expects to have all the aforementioned smartphones on sale by December 27 later this month.

As per previous reports, both the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite are expected to share a similar design. The handsets could offer a centered punch-hole display, similar to the Galaxy Note 10. Some of the rumored specifications for the alleged Galaxy S10 Lite include Snapdragon 855 chipset, triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary lens, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could also arrive with a whopping 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The panel will operate at Full HD+ resolution. Samsung is likely to offer the phone in 8GB of RAM option. The smartphone will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite variant with model number SM-N770F was recently spotted and is expected to launch in two color options. These could be Black and Red colors. Unlike the S10 Lite, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will feature the S Pen, which will also have Bluetooth functionality, as per FCC certification.