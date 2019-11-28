comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite spotted on Geekbench
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9810 and 6GB RAM

There is not much known about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and there is no launch date as well. That said, the last report carried a lot of hardware information about the device.

samsung galaxy note 10 plus review s pen 2

Last week, an unexpected report suggested that Samsung is planning to launch three more devices in India next month. This information was reportedly sourced from a person familiar with Samsung India’s strategic plans, who claimed that the company is ready with Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy A51, which will be launched in India in December.

Now, a week later, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has appeared on the Geekbench database, first reported by MSP. The listing reveals some key specifications including Exynos 9810 SoC, which makes it India-bound device as well.

According to the Geekbench, the Samsung SM-N770F (alleged Galaxy Note 10 Lite) will have a 6GB RAM variant and will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It also notes the processor as Exynos 9810. In the benchmarking, the device managed to score 667 in the single-core test and 2,030 in the multi-core test.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

As of now, there is not much known about the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and there is no launch date as well. That said, the last report carried a lot of information about the device. It noted that Samsung is developing an affordable Galaxy Note 10 variant with model number SM-N770F, which will be called the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The launch was initially tipped for the European region in two color options – Black and Red.

Considering this is an affordable device, there will be some compromises in the hardware. It may come with dual rear cameras, pack a smaller battery, and have less storage and RAM compared to the Note 10 and Note 10+.

