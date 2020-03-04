Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone in India. The update brings the month old February 2020 security patch along with some improvements to the camera, fingerprint sensor, and more. Here’s everything new with this latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite update.

The latest update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite bumps up the software build version to N770FXXU2ATB6. The OTA firmware is about 286.50 MB, and it brings security enchantments to the smartphone with February 2020 security patch, SamMobile reports. The new software also runs on the latest Android 10 OS based on top of One UI 2.0.

The OTA update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is rolling out in batches. Hence, it could take a while to reach all devices sold in the country. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu > About Phone > Software updates.

As per the changelog, the latest Galaxy Note 10 Lite update improves the system performance and overall stability of the device. The update also optimizes camera stability and performance. Additionally, the new firmware update enhances the fingerprint recognition performance and optimizes the Touch panel sensitivity. The February 2020 security patch with the update further brings 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features, specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. The smartphone has an Exynos 9810 SoC paired with a Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It packs a 4,500-mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is currently available for sale for Rs 40,999, and you can get it via Amazon.