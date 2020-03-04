comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving February security update with camera improvements
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving February security update with camera improvements

News

The latest software update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite brings February 2020 security patch along with some improvements on the camera, fingerprint, and more.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 1:49 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review 3

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone in India. The update brings the month old February 2020 security patch along with some improvements to the camera, fingerprint sensor, and more. Here’s everything new with this latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite update.

Related Stories


The latest update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite bumps up the software build version to N770FXXU2ATB6. The OTA firmware is about 286.50 MB, and it brings security enchantments to the smartphone with February 2020 security patch, SamMobile reports. The new software also runs on the latest Android 10 OS based on top of One UI 2.0.

The OTA update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is rolling out in batches. Hence, it could take a while to reach all devices sold in the country. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu > About Phone > Software updates.

As per the changelog, the latest Galaxy Note 10 Lite update improves the system performance and overall stability of the device. The update also optimizes camera stability and performance. Additionally, the new firmware update enhances the fingerprint recognition performance and optimizes the Touch panel sensitivity. The February 2020 security patch with the update further brings 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review: A worthy challenger to OnePlus domination

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review: A worthy challenger to OnePlus domination

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features, specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. The smartphone has an Exynos 9810 SoC paired with a Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It packs a 4,500-mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is currently available for sale for Rs 40,999, and you can get it via Amazon.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 1:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update
PUBG Mobile: Boy steals Rs 3 lakh from parents to buy friends costly phones

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Boy steals Rs 3 lakh from parents to buy friends costly phones

Rainbow Six Siege to be free to play from March 5 to 8

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege to be free to play from March 5 to 8

Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections

News

Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections

Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update

Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections

Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more

Huawei, Indus OS could partner in India

WhatsApp dark mode is officially rolling out with a short film

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update
Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more
Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 certified by WiFi Alliance
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets February security patch
Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

News

Here is what Samsung Galaxy A21 will look like

हिंदी समाचार

ओप्पो ने लॉन्च किया फाइनेंशियल प्लेटफॉर्म ओप्पो कैश

कोरोना वायरस के कारण अब गूगल ने रद्द किया अपना सबसे बड़ा टेक इवेंट

Coronavirus : स्मार्टफोन से भी फैल सकता है कोरोनावायरस, ऐसे करें बचाव

Nokia लॉन्च कर सकती है कई दमदार स्मार्टफोन, इस तारीख को है इवेंट

Netflix पर मार्च 2020 में कियारा आडवाणी की गिल्टी समेत ये मूवीज होंगी रिलीज

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets February security update
Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections

News

Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections
Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 expected to feature 6,000mAh battery and more
Huawei, Indus OS could partner in India

News

Huawei, Indus OS could partner in India
WhatsApp dark mode is officially rolling out with a short film

News

WhatsApp dark mode is officially rolling out with a short film