Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets One UI 2.1 update

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update in India

As part of the update, Samsung is bringing a host of new features to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite with the addition of the One UI 2.1 custom skin.

  • Published: June 13, 2020 11:40 AM IST
Photo: Dharmik Patel

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone in India. The update brings in Samsung’s latest version of its custom Android skin, One UI 2.1, and several new features. Here’s everything new on this latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite update. Also Read - Samsung launches the Zone V app to help elderly people with smartphone use

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite latest update bumps up the software build version to N770FXXU3BTE5. As per the changelog, One UI 2.1 update for the smartphone will offer a host of new features such as Selfie Tone, AR Zone, and My Filters. Users will also get updated Camera features, including Single Take and Pro mode with shutter speed control. Additionally, the new firmware update brings in the latest function like Quick Share, Music Share, and improved Samsung keyboard with multilingual translation, etc. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s spotted on Geekbench; check details

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite OTA update in India is rolling out in batches. Therefore, it may take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to automatically download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu > About Phone > Software updates. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018) receives June 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite made its debut earlier this year in January. The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has an Exynos 9810 SoC paired with a Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging. The mid-range smartphone is currently available for Rs 39,999, and you can get it via Amazon or Flipkart.

  Published Date: June 13, 2020 11:40 AM IST

