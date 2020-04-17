Samsung has been working on the One UI 2.1 update for some time for the rest of its device lineup. The company initially launched the refined version of its in-house Android-based skin along with its flagship, Galaxy S20 series. Ever since the launch of the Galaxy S20 series a few months back, the company has progressively launched UI 2.1 for older flagship smartphones in the market. In addition to the usual One UI 2.1-based improvements, the update also features the latest Android security patch. According to a report, the company has just rolled out of this new update for its Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Let’s check out the changelog for the new update. Also Read - Samsung was reportedly developing two more Exynos custom core designs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite One UI 2.1 update details

The smartphone giant started rolling out the One UI 2.1 update for Note 10 Lite hours back. As part of the update, Samsung is bringing some Galaxy S20 features to the Note 10 Lite. According to a report from SamMobile, the update with version N770FXXU2BTD4 is rolling out in UAE and Spain. This update is currently rolling out as an Over-The-Air (OTA) update. In addition, the company is also rolling out the April 2020 Android security patch with the update. Also Read - Samsung develops ‘Hand Wash’ app for Galaxy Watch in line with WHO recommendations

According to the report, this update brings a number of new features including Single Take mode for images. It also introduces the Pro mode for video recording, Selfie Tone, AR Zone, and My Filters. The company is also rolling out its Quick Share feature along with Music Share. Other features include AR Emoji, manual editing, and enhanced facial expression recognition. The update also features a multilingual translation feature, improved emoji search, stickers, and text undo/redo feature on Samsung Keyboard. This new update comes just days after the company rolled out the update for its Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. Also Read - Samsung reportedly preparing One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 9

Features Note 10 Lite Price 38999 Chipset Exynos 9810 SoC OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB, up to 8GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500mAh