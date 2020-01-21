comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India today
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India today
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India today

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was recently unveiled the alongside Galaxy S10 Lite at CES 2020.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 12:39 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-official

Samsung’s newest offering, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is all set to launch in India today. The company’s official website had revealed the launch date on a ‘Notify me’ page. Following this the company posted on its official Facebook and Twitter handles that the smartphone is launching today. The device was recently unveiled the alongside Galaxy S10 Lite at CES 2020. The S10 Lite has already been listed on Flipkart, and will launch on January 23. The company isn’t hosting any event, instead the launch will be announced through press statements.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Pricing and availability

According to a report by IANS, the Note 10 Lite will be available for pre-booking starting next week. It will start shipping from first week of February. Buyers will be able to get it from online and offline platforms. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite which comes with the signature S Pen will be available in two variants — 6GB and 8GB. The 6GB variant is likely to start around Rs 39,900, sources told IANS. There is no word on pricing of the higher model.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Specifications and features

Being a Note-series smartphone, you get the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. It lets you control your music and video, camera, and even navigate through the presentation. Other S Pen stylus features are also a part of the package.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite draws its power from a 10nm chipset with an octa-core CPU. It is likely the Exynos 9810 that we have seen on the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 smartphones. Though Samsung has not disclosed the details. You get 128GB storage and 6GB / 8GB configuration to choose from. In the photography department, you get three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, one with telephoto and one with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling is a 32-megapixel snapper.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch on January 21 in India; reveals official website

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch on January 21 in India; reveals official website

You get a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It runs at a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). On the software front, you get Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 12:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand
News
Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand
Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

News

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

Realme 3 Pro Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Realme 3 Pro Android 10-based update rolls out

Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India

News

Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India

The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two speakers

News

The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two speakers

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

Realme 3 Pro Android 10-based update rolls out

Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India

The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two speakers

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India

News

Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India today

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India today
Xiaomi Mi 10 tipped off to feature 108MP camera

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 tipped off to feature 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review
PUBG takes another life, Android R and more: Daily News Wrap

News

PUBG takes another life, Android R and more: Daily News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Republic Day Sale : स्मार्टफोन, स्मार्ट टीवी और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर और कीमत

Huawei Mate 20 X  स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 पर बेस्ड सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Honor 8X स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 पर बेस्ड EMUI 10 सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Reliance Jio ने MyJio App पर शुरू की UPI पेमेंट सर्विस (Payment Service)

News

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand
News
Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand
Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

News

Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025
Realme 3 Pro Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Realme 3 Pro Android 10-based update rolls out
Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India

News

Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India
The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two speakers

News

The Ambrane Fireboom can be split in two speakers