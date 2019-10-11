comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch soon: Report
  Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch soon, will be offered in Black and Red color options
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch soon, will be offered in Black and Red color options

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be the company’s affordable Note smartphone. It is reportedly headed to Europe.

  Published: October 11, 2019 8:29 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus review s pen 2

After the affordable Galaxy S10e, Samsung is now reportedly working on an affordable Galaxy Note-series smartphone. It will most likely be called Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and will be more affordable compared to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. Now, additional details of the smartphone have surfaced.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leak detailed

According to a report on SamMobile, the smartphone in question here will have a model number SM-N770F. It will be launched in the Europe and buyers will have Black and Red color options to choose from. Considering this is an affordable device, there will be some compromises in the hardware. It may come with dual rear cameras, pack a smaller battery, and have less storage and RAM compared to the Note 10 and Note 10+.

And because it will be a Note-series device, it will come with an S Pen. Now, whether it will have the gyroscope and accelerometer that needs to be seen. But a built-in Bluetooth can surely be expected. The pricing and launch details aren’t available at the moment, but as the launch draws closer.

Galaxy Note 10 series price, specifications, features

With the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung is offering only one storage variant. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage and is available for Rs 69,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes with 12GB of RAM and option for 256GB or 512GB storage. It is available for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999 respectively. The Note 10+ also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Price 69999 79999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

