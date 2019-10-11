After the affordable Galaxy S10e, Samsung is now reportedly working on an affordable Galaxy Note-series smartphone. It will most likely be called Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and will be more affordable compared to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. Now, additional details of the smartphone have surfaced.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leak detailed
According to a report on SamMobile, the smartphone in question here will have a model number SM-N770F. It will be launched in the Europe and buyers will have Black and Red color options to choose from. Considering this is an affordable device, there will be some compromises in the hardware. It may come with dual rear cameras, pack a smaller battery, and have less storage and RAM compared to the Note 10 and Note 10+.
And because it will be a Note-series device, it will come with an S Pen. Now, whether it will have the gyroscope and accelerometer that needs to be seen. But a built-in Bluetooth can surely be expected. The pricing and launch details aren’t available at the moment, but as the launch draws closer.
Galaxy Note 10 series price, specifications, features
With the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung is offering only one storage variant. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage and is available for Rs 69,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes with 12GB of RAM and option for 256GB or 512GB storage. It is available for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999 respectively. The Note 10+ also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via microSD card slot.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
|Price
|69999
|79999
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
|Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with One UI
|Android 9 Pie with One UI
|Display
|Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels
|Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
|Internal Memory
|8GB RAM + 256GB storage
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
|Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
|Front Camera
|10MP
|10MP
|Battery
|3,500mAh
|4,500mAh
