comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications and Features compared
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications and Features compared

News

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is Samsung's foray into the premium mid-range price segment. Here is how it competes against OnePlus 7T.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 5:07 PM IST
Galaxy Note 10 Lite OnePlus 7T comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the watered down version of Note 10 flagship, has been launched in India. The Korean company unveiled the device yesterday. With Note 10 Lite, Samsung is finally stepping up to take on premium mid-range flagship devices. The Korean company has been conceding its market share in the premium segment to Apple and OnePlus. With the new Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung seems to be in a better position to compete against these two brands. Here is how the Galaxy Note 10 Lite stacks up against OnePlus 7T in terms of price, features, cameras and availability.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India in two different storage variants. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 38,999 while the 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs 40,999. There is an upgrade offer of up to Rs 5,000 for those buying the device. The OnePlus 7T is also available in two different storage variants. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 34,999. The variant with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 37,999.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look

Cameras

The OnePlus 7T is a great smartphone but it does not have cameras that can take on the likes of iPhone and Pixel of this world. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, might have an edge with its camera setup. It has a triple rear camera setup. The main 12-megapixel optically stabilized shooter has f/1.7 aperture and 27mm focal length. It is paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies, it sports a 32-megapixel shooter with 25mm focal length and f/2.2 aperture.

The OnePlus 7T also features a triple rear camera setup but the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter. It is paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera with 25mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture. It needs to be seen how they stack up against each other but Samsung seems to have an edge on paper.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India at starting price of Rs 38,999: Check details

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India at starting price of Rs 38,999: Check details

Specifications

The OnePlus 7T might have an upper hand when it comes to overall hardware. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform with Adreno 640 GPU. We have already seen that this processor is among the fastest on mobile devices. OnePlus also supports faster UFS 3.0 storage which aids with overall performance of the device. It also comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The only thing you need to know is that once you use a 90Hz display, you won’t like to go back to 60Hz display.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It uses Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC with Mali-72 MP18 GPU. The device runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 and features an under display fingerprint sensor as well. It has a large 4,500mAh battery and supports fast battery charging. The OnePlus 7T also runs Android 10, has under display fingerprint sensor and a 3,800mAh battery. It supports 30W Warp Charge for fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite could be priced at Rs 50,000

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite could be priced at Rs 50,000

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Availability

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now available for pre-booking in India. It comes in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red color options. The smartphone will become officially available for purchase from February 3, 2020. It will be available across major retail stores, online stores and Samsung.com. The OnePlus 7T is available via Amazon India. It comes in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver color.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 5:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020
Top Products
Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020
MEE Audio X6 truly wireless earbuds launched in India

Wearables

MEE Audio X6 truly wireless earbuds launched in India

Honor 10, Honor View 10 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out

News

Honor 10, Honor View 10 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out

New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie

News

New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020

MEE Audio X6 truly wireless earbuds launched in India

Honor 10, Honor View 10 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out

New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020

Top Products

Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ update rolls out
Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3

News

Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : WhatsApp को Dark Mode मिलने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

शाओमी ने ट्रेनिंग बाइक को 19.5-inch डिस्प्ले के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi और Realme भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेंगे ISRO के नेविगेशन टेक्नोलॉजी NavIC सपोर्टेबल स्मार्टफोन

Sony PlayStataion 5 का यूजर इंटरफेस (UI) हुआ लीक, जानें खूबियां

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सऐप की बीटा वर्जन ऐप को मिला डार्क मोड, ऐसे एक्टिवेट करें WhatsApp Dark Mode

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T
Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020

Top Products

Top phones from Xiaomi, Google, Samsung, OnePlus to launch in 2020
MEE Audio X6 truly wireless earbuds launched in India

Wearables

MEE Audio X6 truly wireless earbuds launched in India
Honor 10, Honor View 10 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out

News

Honor 10, Honor View 10 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out
New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie

News

New Sony Walkman A105 launched with Android Pie