Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the watered down version of Note 10 flagship, has been launched in India. The Korean company unveiled the device yesterday. With Note 10 Lite, Samsung is finally stepping up to take on premium mid-range flagship devices. The Korean company has been conceding its market share in the premium segment to Apple and OnePlus. With the new Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung seems to be in a better position to compete against these two brands. Here is how the Galaxy Note 10 Lite stacks up against OnePlus 7T in terms of price, features, cameras and availability.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India in two different storage variants. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 38,999 while the 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs 40,999. There is an upgrade offer of up to Rs 5,000 for those buying the device. The OnePlus 7T is also available in two different storage variants. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 34,999. The variant with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 37,999.

Cameras

The OnePlus 7T is a great smartphone but it does not have cameras that can take on the likes of iPhone and Pixel of this world. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, might have an edge with its camera setup. It has a triple rear camera setup. The main 12-megapixel optically stabilized shooter has f/1.7 aperture and 27mm focal length. It is paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies, it sports a 32-megapixel shooter with 25mm focal length and f/2.2 aperture.

The OnePlus 7T also features a triple rear camera setup but the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter. It is paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera with 25mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture. It needs to be seen how they stack up against each other but Samsung seems to have an edge on paper.

Specifications

The OnePlus 7T might have an upper hand when it comes to overall hardware. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform with Adreno 640 GPU. We have already seen that this processor is among the fastest on mobile devices. OnePlus also supports faster UFS 3.0 storage which aids with overall performance of the device. It also comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The only thing you need to know is that once you use a 90Hz display, you won’t like to go back to 60Hz display.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It uses Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC with Mali-72 MP18 GPU. The device runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 and features an under display fingerprint sensor as well. It has a large 4,500mAh battery and supports fast battery charging. The OnePlus 7T also runs Android 10, has under display fingerprint sensor and a 3,800mAh battery. It supports 30W Warp Charge for fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Availability

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now available for pre-booking in India. It comes in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red color options. The smartphone will become officially available for purchase from February 3, 2020. It will be available across major retail stores, online stores and Samsung.com. The OnePlus 7T is available via Amazon India. It comes in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver color.