Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to have location tracking S Pen Stylus
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have location-tracking S Pen Stylus: Report

A fresh report suggests that the device could feature an S-Pen that supports location tracking. This will bring in a whole new set of possibilities for the stylus.

  Updated: December 20, 2019 6:52 PM IST
Galaxy Note 10 Lite Red

Samsung is soon expected to launch its Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone as the support page recently went live. This will be the first Samsung Galaxy Note series device, which will not target the high-end premium smartphone market. a lot has already been leaked and revealed about the upcoming Samsung phone. Now, a fresh report suggests that the device could feature an S-Pen that supports location tracking. This will bring in a whole new set of possibilities for the stylus.

This also suggests that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite could be Samsung’s first phone to offer an S-Pen that can be proximity-tracked by the device. Besides, a Bluetooth certification confirmed that the phone was coming, and that it features Bluetooth 5.1, SamMobile reported. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will most likely be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC and will ship with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite details

The screen on the smartphone will be either 6.5 or 6.7-inches, bringing the total dimensions to 163.9 x 76 x 8.6mm. There will also most likely be expandable storage via a microSD card available on the device. The Note 10 Lite will come out of the box with Android 10 and Samsung’s One UI 2 on top. An in-display fingerprint sensor for security is also speculated to be present.

The more affordable Galaxy Note 10 will also bring back the 3.5mm headphone jack that went missing on the bigger Note 10 phones. S Pen support is still there too, and so is the punch-hole front-facing camera. The smartphone scored 667 in single-core tests, and 2,030 in multi-core tests on Geekbench benchmarks.

Speaking of design, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will differ from the Galaxy Note 10 series on the rear side. According to recent leaks, the back of the phone features a new design. There is an off-center rectangular camera module, with a triple-camera setup. This is expected to be the design Samsung is going with for the upcoming Galaxy S11 series. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to launch with a EUR 609 (about Rs 48,000) price tag.

Chipset Exynos 9810 SoC
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.5 or 6.7-inch
  Published Date: December 20, 2019 6:51 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 20, 2019 6:52 PM IST

