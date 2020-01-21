In daily news wrap, we take a look at the top news of the technology world. Today, Samsung launched its latest Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone in India. Qualcomm also announced three new mobile platforms, including the Snapdragon 460, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G SoCs. Xiaomi took the wraps off a Mi Router 4C with 300Mbps bandwidth. The brand is soon expected to launch the Xiaomi Mi 10 phone, which is said to pack a 108-megapixel rear main camera. Today, we also saw news from Vodafone, Poco, PUBG, and Realme. Here’s the daily news wrap for January 21.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 in India, which is for the 6GB + 128GB option. The latest Samsung Galaxy phone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Android 10, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. It packs an old Exynos 9810 chipset. You also get three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, one with telephoto and one with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. You also get the S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. If you want to know more, then click here.

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India

The Xiaomi Mi Router 4C is priced at Rs 999 in India. The router also comes with 64GB DDR2 RAM and support for up to 64 devices at a time. 4C runs on MediaTek MT7628N. This is about eight times more than what one gets with the usual routers. In addition, users can also pair the router with the Mi Wi-Fi app to monitor, and control 4C over the internet. Beyond this, 4C also features an automatic Wi-Fi speed boost with Wi-Fi optimization. If you want to know more, then click here.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 662, 720G SoCs announced in India

With the new chipsets, Qualcomm is heavily focusing on Wi-Fi, 4G and GPS. Among the highlights, you get next-gen 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and system-on-chip GPS solution to support ISRO’s Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). The new chipsets are designed to deliver improved AI experiences across voice assistant and photography. If you want to know more, then click here.

Zomato acquires Uber Eats for close to Rs 2,500 crore

In a shock move, Zomato has acquired the Indian operation of Uber Eats. In a deal worth about $350 million or Rs 2,485 crore, the all-stock transition will grant Uber about 10 percent shareholding in Zomato. After the deal, Uber Eats as a standalone app will cease to exist. Further, it’s users will be redirected to Zomato’s app, the report reveals. If you want to know more, then click here.

Reliance Jio launches UPI Payments Service on My Jio app

Reliance Jio has introduced UPI-based payment solution in its My Jio app. The feature is now only available to select users. However, a wider rollout will likely happen soon. Jio already has a payment wallet service in the JioMoney app. Jio is the first telecom operator to offer a mobile wallet with UPI payments, and second among payments bank service providers to offer so. If you want to know more, then click here.

Xiaomi Mi 10 could offer 108-megapixel camera

As per a new leak, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 phone will feature a 108-megapixel camera. If this turns out to be true, the Mi 10 will become the first commercially available smartphone to feature both the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC and the latest Samsung camera sensor. Apart from the main 108-megapixel lens, the setup will reportedly include 20, 12 and 5-megapixel lenses. If you want to know more, then click here.