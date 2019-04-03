comscore
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may also come in a smaller size along with a regular one

With the smaller device, Samsung is likely planning to rope in more users who traditionally may not have gone for a Note series device in the past.

samsung galaxy note 9 review back

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup concluded and the fast approaching launch date for the Galaxy S10 5G, the South Korean electronics giant has already shifted its focus on its next flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. According to new information online, it looks like Samsung is planning on a smaller version of the device. This means that similar to the Galaxy S lineup up until the Galaxy S9 series, the Galaxy Note lineup will also include two devices.

Previously we would not have thought that this was possible but now with four different versions of the Galaxy series and the success of the Galaxy S10e, the possibility is quite strong. The information was initially reported by South Korean publication The Bell and then later picked up by SamMobile. The report stated that the company is planning to offer the smaller version of the Galaxy Note 10 in select markets including Europe. With this device, Samsung will be able to target the market segment that is not comfortable using smartphones with large screens.

According to the report, it looks like the Galaxy S10 with regular size will sport a 6.7-inch display that we have seen in the Galaxy S10 5G variant along with a 6.4-inch display that we saw in the Galaxy Note 9. Even though this looks like the smaller version of the Galaxy Note 10 will be as large as the Note 9 in the past but it is worth noting that the device is likely to come in a smaller form factor because of possible punch-hole camera setup and reduced chin bezels.

To confirm that the company is serious about this idea, reports indicate that Samsung has sourced the parts for both the sizes of the device from its suppliers separately. With this, the company is likely planning to rope in more users who traditionally may not have gone for a Note series device in the past. The report noted its skepticism in limiting the device to select markets but did note that the company was already likely to launch two different versions of the Galaxy Note 10 even before this report of a smaller Note device with a 4G and 5G versions.

