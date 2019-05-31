Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may ditch headphone jack and physical buttons: Report

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 sometime in August this year. Just yesterday, the alleged back camera design of the Galaxy Note 10 surfaced online. Now, a fresh report claims that the upcoming Samsung flagship phone will ditch the headphone jack.

The report also suggested that the device will also lack a power key, a Bixby as well as volume buttons. The South Korean giant will replace these with “capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas”, Androidpolice reports. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might offer something similar to the HTC U12+. The touch areas may or may not be “highlighted by some kind of raised ‘bump’ and/or texture along the edge”, the cited source said.

“One of the lesser-known upsides to removing those keys is removing their cutouts, which tend to be the weakest points in the unibody aluminum frames most premium phones are constructed from,” the report stated. While several flagship phones ditched features like headphone jack, Samsung Note series retained these. So, if by any chance the removal of the headphone jack turns out to be true, it might irk a lot of Samsung fans.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

Besides, previous reports suggested that the Galaxy Note 10 device could offer support for UFS 3.0 storage, and come with LPDDR4X memory. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 will come with a big 6.57-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. In terms of photography department, the handset is said to pack quad camera setup at the back.

The rear camera setup might include a 40-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 28-megapixel secondary sensor, a 20-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel resolution. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 device is speculated to come in two different sizes. A few reports also claim that the company might launch the handset in a total of four different models. One of the models could sport triple rear camera setup, and offer 5G connectivity.