comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 August 10 launch date, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Pro is likely to come with a 4500mAh battery along with 25W fast charging. Talking about the pricing of the device, Note 10 is likely to be around $1,100 to $1,200.

  • Published: June 9, 2019 2:47 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 render 1

Samsung may be planning to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10 on August 10. This new information is likely to be correct as the Galaxy Note 9 launched on August 9, 2018. The reason we think it is true as Samsung is likely to launch the new device around the same time. However, these are likely to be some changes in the Galaxy Note 10 launch this year. As previously reported, Samsung may launch two devices under the Galaxy S10 moniker. The first one is likely to be the regular Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with some watered down hardware. The new one that we may see this year will be the Galaxy Note 10 Pro with top of the line hardware.

The information about launch date comes just days after rumored renders of the Galaxy Note 10 lineup leaked online. As previously reported, both renders confirm that both the variants will come with a similar design. The only difference between the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro is likely to be the screen size of the device. Other differences may be in the form of different battery and rear-camera modules. These renders also confirm that Samsung may ditch the 3.5mm audio socket in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. As previously reported, we also see that Samsung may also remove the Bixby button from the Note 10 lineup.

Galaxy Note 10 series launch date was initially reported by South Korean publication ET News. According to the same report, the Galaxy Note 10 series may go on sale on August 25. Similar to the rumored Note 10 launch date, the sale date is just a day after Note 9 went on sale last year. According to previous reports, Note 10 series may come with a vertically stacked read camera. In terms of specifications, Samsung may add its recently launched 64-megapixel sensor in the Note 10 Pro.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

67900

Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders leaked; shows off Infinity-O display, vertical triple rear cameras

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders leaked; shows off Infinity-O display, vertical triple rear cameras

In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Pro is likely to come with a 4500mAh battery along with 25W fast charging. Talking about the pricing of the device, Note 10 is likely to be around $1,100 to $1,200. Talking about variants, past reports hint that the Galaxy Note 10 may launch in four different models. Out of the four different models, two will come with LTE modems and two will sport 5G modems.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 9, 2019 2:47 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 Review
Review
OnePlus 7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now priced at Rs 19,999

Deals

Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now priced at Rs 19,999

PUBG Lite to launch in India soon

Gaming

PUBG Lite to launch in India soon

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro on Vijay Sales now

News

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro on Vijay Sales now

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 Review

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

Demonetisation, Aadhaar-enabled eKYC pushed digital payments

Apple focuses on accessibility with WWDC 2019 announcements

Huawei to have little impact from Facebook app pre-install ban

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro on Vijay Sales now

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10
Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked once again

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked once again
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 360-degrees renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 360-degrees renders leaked
Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series Cardinal Red color launched

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा PUBG Lite

Instagram New Feature : यूजर्स का डेटा बचाएगा इंस्टाग्राम का नया Opt-In फीचर

अगस्त में लॉन्च हो सकता है Samsung Galaxy Note 10 स्मार्टफोन

India vs Australia Live Streaming: आज ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 में भारत के सामने होगी ऑस्ट्रेलिया, स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

5G in India : 2025 तक भारत में होंगे 8.8 करोड़ 5G कनेक्शन - GSM

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may launch on August 10
Demonetisation, Aadhaar-enabled eKYC pushed digital payments

News

Demonetisation, Aadhaar-enabled eKYC pushed digital payments
Apple focuses on accessibility with WWDC 2019 announcements

News

Apple focuses on accessibility with WWDC 2019 announcements
Huawei to have little impact from Facebook app pre-install ban

News

Huawei to have little impact from Facebook app pre-install ban
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro on Vijay Sales now

News

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro on Vijay Sales now