Samsung may be planning to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10 on August 10. This new information is likely to be correct as the Galaxy Note 9 launched on August 9, 2018. The reason we think it is true as Samsung is likely to launch the new device around the same time. However, these are likely to be some changes in the Galaxy Note 10 launch this year. As previously reported, Samsung may launch two devices under the Galaxy S10 moniker. The first one is likely to be the regular Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with some watered down hardware. The new one that we may see this year will be the Galaxy Note 10 Pro with top of the line hardware.

The information about launch date comes just days after rumored renders of the Galaxy Note 10 lineup leaked online. As previously reported, both renders confirm that both the variants will come with a similar design. The only difference between the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro is likely to be the screen size of the device. Other differences may be in the form of different battery and rear-camera modules. These renders also confirm that Samsung may ditch the 3.5mm audio socket in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. As previously reported, we also see that Samsung may also remove the Bixby button from the Note 10 lineup.

Galaxy Note 10 series launch date was initially reported by South Korean publication ET News. According to the same report, the Galaxy Note 10 series may go on sale on August 25. Similar to the rumored Note 10 launch date, the sale date is just a day after Note 9 went on sale last year. According to previous reports, Note 10 series may come with a vertically stacked read camera. In terms of specifications, Samsung may add its recently launched 64-megapixel sensor in the Note 10 Pro.

In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Pro is likely to come with a 4500mAh battery along with 25W fast charging. Talking about the pricing of the device, Note 10 is likely to be around $1,100 to $1,200. Talking about variants, past reports hint that the Galaxy Note 10 may launch in four different models. Out of the four different models, two will come with LTE modems and two will sport 5G modems.