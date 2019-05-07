Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may offer more than 25W fast charger: Report

Samsung has already launched its latest flagship Galaxy S10 series. Now, the company will be shifting its focus towards the new Galaxy Note 10. The handset will reportedly make its debut in the second half this year. A fresh report sheds light on a powerful charger that the Galaxy Note 10 might offer. The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 handset is said to offer support for more than 25W charging technology.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A70, which was launched recently, carries 25W fast charger support. Now, the company is reportedly working on even more faster-charging tech for the new Note series, as per tipster Ice Universe. “Perhaps starting from Note 10, battery capacity and charging speed will no longer be Samsung‘s weaknesses, or even advantages,” the cited source said. “You should be thinking bigger. That’s all I can say about it right now but expect to be pleasantly surprised and not disappointed when the charging specs are released publicly.”

The South Korean giant will reportedly announce a 50W fast charging tech, which we have seen on Oppo’s Find X Lambhorgini special edition. Furthermore, the company is rumored to stuff in a big 4,500mAh battery under the hood. So, if by any chance this turns out to be true, then it will be a huge upgrade over the Galaxy S10 lineup, which only offers 18W fast charging.

Apart from this, the Galaxy Note 10 is said to pack a quad-camera setup at the back. Previous reports suggest that there could be as many as four different models of the Galaxy Note 10, featuring different screen sizes. At the moment, there is very little information on those models. If rumors are to believed, we might get to see a smaller and cheaper Galaxy Note 10 model, similar to the newly launched Galaxy S10e.