Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

After global unveiling, Samsung has now announced the Galaxy Note 10 price in India and pre-booking offers. The South Korean company hosted a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York last night, where it unveiled two Galaxy Note series devices this time – the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. Both smartphones pack top-of-the-line specifications and features along with the signature S-Pen. These come powered by Samsung’s new 7nm Exynos 9-series chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Here are the India details that you should to know all about.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ price in India, color options

The smaller variant Galaxy Note 10 with 6.3-inch display comes only in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. Samsung India has revealed that the smartphone will be up for grabs at Rs 69,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note10+ prices starts at Rs 79,999 in India. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes in two variants, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 79,999. But the company hasn’t revealed the price of the 12GB + 512GB variant. The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black color options in India.

Pre-booking offers, availability

Consumers will be able to pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series from today, August 8. The pre-bookings will remain open until August 22. Both Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ can be pre-booked via select offline retail outlets and online portals including Samsung’s own online store, Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm and Tata CLiQ. Both smartphones will be up for general sale from August 23 across major online and offline retailers, which is the same day as global roll out.

The pre-booking offers for the Galaxy Note10 and Note 10+ include a Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC credit or debit cards on retail outlets & Samsung online e-store. For ICICI credit or debit cards, the same Rs 6,000 offers is applicable on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CLiQ. All consumers pre-booking these phone would also be eligible to get the Galaxy Watch Active at just Rs 9,999.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price 69,999 79,999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 12GB RAM + 256GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 4,500mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline