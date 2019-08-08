Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launched

At the Unpacked event in New York, Samsung has launched two new flagship smartphones – the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. This is the first time Samsung has launched two Note-series model. Both smartphones are powered by the new 7nm Exynos 9-series chipset, and come with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, quad-cameras and more. Here is everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series prices

The Note 10 price starts at $949 (approximately Rs 66,050) for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Note 10+ starts at $1,099 (approximately Rs 76,500) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. There is also a higher model with 512GB storage for $1,199 (approximately Rs 83,500). India prices are expected to be higher.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications

Display

Both smartphones share similar specifications, with a few differences in screen size, resolution, cameras and battery. The Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display that runs at Full HD+ resolution (2280×1080 pixels). The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, comes with a slightly larger 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with QHD+ resolution (3040×1440 pixels).

Both displays carry HDR10+ certification as well. And unlike the Galaxy S10-series where the hole punch for front cameras was on the right corner, Samsung has now symmetrically aligned it at the center. Also, you only get a single front camera on both the Note 10 devices, as opposed to dual sensors on the Galaxy S10+.

Chipset, RAM and Storage

Both the Galaxy Note 10 models draw their power from the new Exynos 9825 octa-core SoC that is made on 7nm EUV process. Samsung is promising 20-30 percent higher transistor performance while consuming 30-50 percent less power. The Galaxy Note 10 is offered in one storage model – 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

There is a Galaxy Note 10 5G variant too featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both the 4G LTE and 5G variants lack the microSD card slot for expandable storage. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes with 12GB RAM. It is offered in 256GB and 512GB internal storage options. The RAM and storage remain the same for the 5G model as well.

Cameras

The camera hardware on both Galaxy Note 10 devices remains the same with one minor difference. The Note 10 comes with triple rear cameras, whereas the Note 10+ comes with quad cameras (fourth being a VGA depth sensor). The triple camera setup includes a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.5-f/2.4) with OIS and a secondary 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS. The third is a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, both phones come with a 10-megapixel selfie snapper.

Security, connectivity and battery

Samsung Knox takes care of the security aspect on the phones. For biometric authentication, there is an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. Face unlock feature is also supported. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. To keep things ticking, the Galaxy Note 10 has a 3,500mAh battery, whereas the Note 10+ comes with a slightly larger 4,300mAh battery. The phones use a USB Type-C port for charging, data transfer and audio. With the Note 10-series, Samsung also bids adieu to the legacy 3.5mm audio jack.

OS and S Pen features

On the software front, the smartphones run Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top. It is the same as seen on the Galaxy S10 and other Samsung phones. Now, moving on to the highlight, the S Pen, Samsung has added a couple of new tricks. It is Bluetooth enabled and is able to do everything that the Note 9’s S Pen could do.

New features include Air Gestures. You can control music playback, switch cameras and click photos or record videos remotely. You can even control PowerPoint presentations using the S Pen. The new feature lets you draw in air for seamless handwriting to text conversion.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price – – Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 12GB RAM + 256GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 4,500mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline