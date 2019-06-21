As the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch draws closer, the intensity of leaks has started increasing. Popular case maker Olixar has jumped the gun to list cases for the upcoming smartphone. The leak gives us a closer look at the smartphone design.

Galaxy Note 10 design

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro cases have been listed on MobileFun (via AndroidPure). The ones for the Note 10 reveal vertically aligned triple rear cameras on the top left and the LED flash module. The renders also reveal that Samsung has finally ditched the heart rate sensor. It was introduced on the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy Note 4, and has been present since then.

Along the front panel, you can see minimal forehead and chin. And thanks to edge-to-edge, the side bezels are completely eliminated. This time around, Samsung is going for a symmetrical punch-hole selfie snapper, and it doesn’t look bad either. We can’t see the slit for earpiece, and this could be because of the rumored Sound on Display (SoD) technology.

Along the left, we can see the power button and volume rocker. However, the dedicated Bixby button is missing, and it could be a good thing.

Galaxy Note 10 Pro design

Coming to the Pro version, the covers show off a triple rear camera design as the Note 10. There is one small change though. You can see two sensors beside the camera modules. One could be the rumored ToF sensor, and details about the second are missing. It will likely be a laser auto-focus module. Rest of the design for the Note 10 Pro remains the same.

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Note 10-series on August 7 in New York. And as the launch draws closer, we expect more details related to the specifications, features and pricing to pour in.

