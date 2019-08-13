comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus boast the best phone cameras: DxOMark
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus scores 113 on DxOMark, beats Huawei P30 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G has secured the number one spot in the DxOMark Mobile scale. The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G earned a total score of 113, which is just one number higher than the Huawei P30 Pro's 112.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Image credit: WinFuture

Samsung recently took the wraps off its latest Galaxy Note 10 flagship smartphone series. Now, DxOMark has posted the results of its phone’s camera test and revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G offers the best camera across the industry. Samsung’s latest device has secured the number one spot in the DxOMark Mobile scale.

“Achieving a DxOMark Mobile score of 113 points, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G becomes the top-ranked device for smartphone image quality in our database. An excellent performance across the board means that whether you’re shooting photos or videos, you can be confident of getting outstanding results from Samsung’s latest flagship device. While the scores are broadly similar to its stablemate Galaxy S10 5G, some fine-tuning of the processing algorithms have improved on the excellent image quality previously observed on Samsung premium devices,” noted DxO’s website.

The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G earned a total score of 113, which is just one number higher than the Huawei P30 Pro’s 112. Moreover, the handset has also garnered the top spot for the selfie camera with an overall score of 99. It is worth noting that both the 5G and LTE variant of the phone offers the same camera setup. So the final result also stands for that LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Apart from selfies, the device has also earned the badge of the best camera phone for shooting videos with a score of 101 points. However, for still photos, the handset has garnered the second position with 118 ranks, just a point behind the Huawei P30 Pro. “Providing an optical zoom solution at 2x magnification, the lens records very high levels of detail, low noise, and good color in close-range zoom shots,” the source reported.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.5-2.4 variable aperture. It also offers support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and dual-pixel autofocus. The setup is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.1 aperture. There is also a dedicated Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Price 69999 79999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

