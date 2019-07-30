Just days before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone, more information has leaked online. According to a report, Samsung accidentally leaked the specification sheet for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. In addition, renders of a new Pink colored variant for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also surfaced on the Internet. This information comes along with reports indicating that the device will go on pre-order starting from August 7. This means that interested buyers can order their device right on the announcement date, likely immediately after the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus specifications list

The leaked specification list for the Note 10 Plus confirms what we already know from past reports. The device will come with 6.8-inch Dynamic OLED display with a QHD+ (1,440 x 3,040 pixels) resolution. The display will come with support for HDR10+ along while sporting Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. It will be powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC or Snapdragon 855 Plus depending on your country. Samsung will also add up to 12GB RAM along with up to 512GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Talking about the camera, the device will come with a 12-megapixel primary camera with a three-step aperture. This will be the first smartphone in the market to feature a three-step aperture. Buyers will be able to shoot images on either f/1.5, f/1.8, or f/2.4 aperture. Samsung has also added a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with f/2.1 aperture. The third camera of the device features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Moving to the front, users will get a 10-megapixel sensor for selfies.

According to the specifications, the device will be powered by 4,300mAh battery along with support for 45W fast charging. The device will also support 20W fast wireless charging. The report by WinFuture also confirmed that the device will not feature a 3.5mm audio socket and IR blaster. It also confirmed the floating gestures feature for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S-Pen. Other features include an ultrasound-based under-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 rating and a dedicated ToF sensor on the back. Another report by the same publication also revealed official press renders about the new Pink-colored variant of the device. However, the report added that this color is likely to be only available in select countries.

