comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus spec sheet, Pink variant leak | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus spec sheet leaked, may come in a Pink color variant
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus spec sheet leaked, may come in a Pink color variant

News

Samsung accidentally leaked the specification sheet for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. In addition, renders of a new Pink colored variant for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also surfaced on the Internet.

  • Published: July 30, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Image credit: WinFuture

Just days before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone, more information has leaked online. According to a report, Samsung accidentally leaked the specification sheet for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. In addition, renders of a new Pink colored variant for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also surfaced on the Internet. This information comes along with reports indicating that the device will go on pre-order starting from August 7. This means that interested buyers can order their device right on the announcement date, likely immediately after the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus specifications list

The leaked specification list for the Note 10 Plus confirms what we already know from past reports. The device will come with 6.8-inch Dynamic OLED display with a QHD+ (1,440 x 3,040 pixels) resolution. The display will come with support for HDR10+ along while sporting Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. It will be powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC or Snapdragon 855 Plus depending on your country. Samsung will also add up to 12GB RAM along with up to 512GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus specifications, new S Pen features and colors leak

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus specifications, new S Pen features and colors leak

Talking about the camera, the device will come with a 12-megapixel primary camera with a three-step aperture. This will be the first smartphone in the market to feature a three-step aperture. Buyers will be able to shoot images on either f/1.5, f/1.8, or f/2.4 aperture. Samsung has also added a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with f/2.1 aperture. The third camera of the device features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Moving to the front, users will get a 10-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pink Variant

Image credit: WinFuture

According to the specifications, the device will be powered by 4,300mAh battery along with support for 45W fast charging. The device will also support 20W fast wireless charging. The report by WinFuture also confirmed that the device will not feature a 3.5mm audio socket and IR blaster. It also confirmed the floating gestures feature for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S-Pen. Other features include an ultrasound-based under-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 rating and a dedicated ToF sensor on the back. Another report by the same publication also revealed official press renders about the new Pink-colored variant of the device. However, the report added that this color is likely to be only available in select countries.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: July 30, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Lite First Impressions: Anyone can play PUBG
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Lite First Impressions: Anyone can play PUBG
Scientists develop soft contact lens that can zoom with a blink

News

Scientists develop soft contact lens that can zoom with a blink

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 renders, specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 renders, specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus spec sheet and Pink variant leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus spec sheet and Pink variant leaked

Honor 10, Honor 8X will receive Android Q update

News

Honor 10, Honor 8X will receive Android Q update

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

Scientists develop soft contact lens that can zoom with a blink

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 renders, specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus spec sheet and Pink variant leaked

Honor 10, Honor 8X will receive Android Q update

Assam floods: Airtel, Vodafone Idea offering free calling and data

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus spec sheet and Pink variant leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus spec sheet and Pink variant leaked
Vivo India shipped 5.8 million phones in Q2 2019: Canalys

News

Vivo India shipped 5.8 million phones in Q2 2019: Canalys
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review
Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline
Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

News

Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: इन दोनों वर्जन में ये हैं अंतर

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 vs Noise ColorFIT 2

Google Chrome का अपग्रेड वर्जन आज होगा लॉन्च, पहले से ज्यादा सुरक्षित होगा Incognito मोड का इस्तेमाल

BSNL ने 1,188 रुपये का Mathuram प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान किया पेश

Amazon शुरू करेगा फूड डिलीवरी सर्विस, Swiggy और Zomato को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर

News

Scientists develop soft contact lens that can zoom with a blink
News
Scientists develop soft contact lens that can zoom with a blink
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 renders, specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 renders, specifications leaked
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus spec sheet and Pink variant leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus spec sheet and Pink variant leaked
Honor 10, Honor 8X will receive Android Q update

News

Honor 10, Honor 8X will receive Android Q update
Assam floods: Airtel, Vodafone Idea offering free calling and data

News

Assam floods: Airtel, Vodafone Idea offering free calling and data