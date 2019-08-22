comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders twice as high as Galaxy Note 9's in South Korea

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India starts from Rs 69,999. The pre-booking window will end on August 22 in the country.

  Published: August 22, 2019 2:15 PM IST
Samsung just recently launched its latest Galaxy Note series, including Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. The new flagship series went up on pre-order on August 9. Now, a fresh report claims that the pre-orders of the Galaxy Note 10 have already exceeded 1 million units in South Korea. The orders are twice as high as Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s in the country.

Koreaherald says “The total order volume is estimated to be over 1.3 million units, double that of the predecessor Note 9. The most popular model during the preorder period was the 256-gigabyte Galaxy Note 10+ model in aura glow, the company said.”

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series price in India, specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 price in India starts from Rs 69,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The Galaxy Note 10+ will cost you Rs 79,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 89,999. The pre-booking window will end on August 22. Customers can pre-book across retail outlets and online portals including FlipkartAmazon IndiaPaytm, and Tata CliQ.

The Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, packs a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with QHD+ resolution. Both displays offer support for HDR10+ certification. The flagship phones are powered by Samsung’s new in-house Exynos 9825 octa-core SoC, which is made on 7nm EUV process.

The camera hardware on both Galaxy Note 10 devices remains the same with one minor difference. The standard model sports triple rear cameras at the back, whereas the Plus variant comes with quad cameras (fourth being a VGA depth sensor). The triple camera setup includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.5-f/2.4) with OIS, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS. It is paired with a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

On the front, you get a 10-megapixel selfie. The standard model packs a 3,500mAh battery, whereas the Note 10+ comes with a 4,300mAh battery. Needless to say, the Samsung phones also offer a USB Type-C port for charging, data transfer and audio.

Features Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10+
Price 69999 79999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

