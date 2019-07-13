Just days after the first set of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 press renders, a bunch of information has leaked online. This information includes the pricing, possible launch date and even more renders. This information gives us a comprehensive look at the upcoming flagship smartphone from Samsung. As with any other leak in the past, Samsung has not revealed any information about the Note 10. First, let’s talk about the leaked price of the smartphone. According to a report, Note 10 with 256GB internal storage will be priced at 999 Euro in Europe which is about Rs 77,000. However, the actual price may vary from country to country depending on local taxes and other tariffs.

The pricing information from WinFuture also indicated that the base model of Galaxy Note 10 will sport 256GB storage. The report also revealed that the smartphone will also be available in 512GB and 1TB storage variants. The report also noted that Samsung will also offer the 128GB internal storage base model in some markets. Beyond this, the company will price the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with a 6.75-inch display at a premium on the expensive side. Talking a look at the differences between both variants, the Note 10+ will sport larger display, bigger battery, and better camera. The report also revealed that Samsung is planning to price the Note 10+ starting from 1149 euro which are about Rs 89,000. The 5G variant of these devices will be more expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 availability details

As previously reported, Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series on August 7. Now a new report has revealed that the smartphone may go on sale across the globe on August 23. The report by South Korean publication Yonhap only talks about availability details in South Korea. However, the company has been launching its flagship devices in multiple markets at the same time in recent years. It also stated that the pre-orders for the devices are expected to open up from August 9, 2019.

Samsung is planning to launch the 5G variants of the Note 10 series only in South Korea. The rumored pricing for Note 10 is expected to be around 1.2 million Won or about Rs 70,000. Galaxy Note 10+ is likely to be priced around 1.4 million Won or about Rs 82,000. The pricing seems to be somewhat in line with the prices mentioned above.

New Galaxy Note 10 renders

More Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders have leaked online after the first set of renders. Noted leaker Evan Blass was the latest to leak a new Galaxy Note 10 render full with the S Pen. This new render is in line with what we have seen in the past including the Infinity-O display and near bezel-less display. A report by SamMobile shared, even more, renders leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price – Chipset Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch QHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 10MP Battery 4,500mAh

