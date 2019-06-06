Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pricing tipped; likely to launch in August

Over the past couple of months, we have come across a number of leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. We learned that there will be two variants (LTE and 5G) and a total of four models – two compact, and two with a slightly larger display. Now, a source familiar with the matter has tipped the pricing for the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

According to a Russian site Hi Tech Mail (via GSMArena), the Galaxy Note 10 will be priced around $1,100 – $1,200 (approximately Rs 76,450 – Rs 83,250). However, the report does not clarify whether the pricing is for the top-end 5G model or the standard LTE model.

Watch: Galaxy Note 9 first look

We are also hearing rumors of a compact Galaxy Note 10e model. If that is indeed happening, this rumored pricing maybe for the standard model to make room for an even affordable “e” model. Just like the Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy Note 10e could be watered down version missing a couple of features, thus keeping the cost low.

Based on the leaks and rumors that we have come across so far, the Galaxy Note 10 series will finally drop the 3.5mm audio jack and will come with USB Type-C compatible earphone instead. There may still be a USB Type-C to 3.5mm jack dongle inside the box. The Galaxy Note 10-series is also expected to drop the physical buttons in favor of pressure sensitive keys.

While we have also been hearing rumors about Samsung going for a camera upgrade to 64-megapixels, it is less likely to happen. Samsung could stick with the same rear camera setup as on the Galaxy S10+, and may add a fourth ToF depth sensor in tow. The punch hole camera on the Galaxy Note 10 is also expected to be a bit smaller and placed at the center, rather than on the top right like the Galaxy S10+. Lastly, support for 45W fast charging is also expected on the Galaxy Note 10 to better compete with the competition.